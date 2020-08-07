Looking Great This Weekend

Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and typical temperatures. Lows will drop into the low and mid 60s to begin our weekend. Any remaining showers will begin to taper off and we are dry after midnight. Before then, any storm east of I 77 could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, but the threat dies down with each passing hour.

Looking at Saturday to kick off your weekend, things are looking dry, sunny and warm. With high pressure firmly in control, it will keep our showery activity at bay, it will also limit some of the humidity too. Highs in the mid to low 80s are expected. Get out and enjoy the sun!

Sunday is pretty much a repeat of Saturday. More sunshine is expected along with highs a few degrees warmer than the day before, mid to upper 80s for most. High pressure once again keeps things dry for us, definitely a nice way to end the out the weekend. Take advantage of the dry time while you can!

Monday looks quiet as well. If we were to see a shower, it would be isolated in nature. Most are dry and we continue to warm things up. Highs will make it back into the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon. It won’t be a bad way to kick off our work week!

Tuesday is when we really return to some unsettled weather. Rain chances are on the rise and it’s likely this is the first day of several next week that many of us stay on the wetter side of things. An upper level disturbance and a cold front will get stuck by us and stick around for the better part of the week. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s despite the rain.

Wednesday we see much of the same from Tuesday, unsettled conditions remain across the two Virginias. Highs remain in the 80s so once again its not a cold rain, but it will certainly still be a nuisance.

The rest of next week looks continually unsettled rain chances look even better towards the end of the week right now. Check back for more details as we get a bit closer next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Drying out. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the low to mid 80s

SUNDAY:

Dry! Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly dry!. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain remain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s.