Looking Great Through the Holidays!

DISCUSSION: Very calm weather will continue overnight tonight, as low temperatures dip into the mid 30s once again. This is above average for this time of year. We could see a bit of fog late tonight and into the early morning hours on Christmas Eve.

Tonight’s Forecast

Christmas Eve is looking great! If you have left your shopping to the last minute, tomorrow will be a good day to do it. While I can’t say the stores won’t be a nightmare, I can say the weather is going to be great. We will see temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny skies will be the theme throughout the day. As Santa gets ready to board his sleigh, we keep skies clear, so while Rudolph will still lead the way, he can turn the nose down a few notches. Temperatures fall into the 30s again as we head into early Christmas morning.

Christmas Eve Forecast

Travel for Christmas Eve is also looking pretty good. There are not too many issues across the country. If you are headed to Salt Lake City, you could be dealing with some snow and rain is likely from Arizona, western New Mexico to central Idaho. Those are really the only spots there could be a few delays. Travel should be smooth sailing, at least weather wise.

Christmas Eve Travel

Christmas Day shows dry conditions and warm temperatures! We could be dealing with highs in the 60s! Travel is still looking good across much of the country. We will stay fairly mild during the evening as temperatures only drop into the low 40s.

Boxing day also looks quiet. We will keep temperatures above average in the 50s and 60s with sunshine around. We will bring a few more clouds in Friday, but for now things are looking a bit quieter with just a small chance for a shower late, but much of the rain looks to hold off until Sunday.

By Saturday we are still fairly quiet, but clouds continue to build in. Temperatures will still be above average in the 50s. Sunday brings back rain to the region and we could even see some mixing take place by the early morning hours on Monday.



As we move into Monday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and low 40s and we could be dealing with lingering snow showers to kick off the work week.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Calm night ahead. Some fog. Lows in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and warm with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking pretty quiet. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers arrive and they transition to mix by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Wintry mix and some snow. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Clearing out with lingering snow showers. Closer to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.



