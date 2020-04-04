Looking Great Today. Rain Returns Tomorrow

DISCUSSION: Saturday brings more sunshine and we really start to warm up. Highs are going to be back in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain will hold off through the day and evening and isn’t set to return until Sunday. We will be a bit more mild during the evening than what we saw the previous few mornings. Lows will only drop into the 40s.

We will start our Sunday off on a dry note. This will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid and upper 60s yet again. Clouds will begin to move in during the late afternoon and evening hours. Showers will move in as well. Rain looks to continue during the overnight hours and into Monday.

﻿

Some isolated showers will be possible on Monday, but we will continue to warm up. Highs make it back into the upper 60s and low 70s. There will still be some dry time during the day to enjoy the warmth.

More widespread rainfall will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will remain warm with temperatures in the low 70s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well. We look to remain unsettled through the rest of the week and even into the beginning of the weekend.

The month of March was generally above average. We are now shifting our attention from snow forecasting to severe weather. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.



SATURDAY:

Sunshine returns. Warm and nice with highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Just a few Showers possible by the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, Some showers. Highs in the upper 60 and low 70s..

TUESDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled, but showers not as widespread. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and nice. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.