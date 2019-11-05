Looking Great Wednesday. Unsettled Thursday







DISCUSSION: It will be another quiet night across the region. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s, so some will be a bit cooler than last night. We stay dry though and skies will clear as we approach the morning commute.

Tonight’s Forecast

Wednesday will make for another dry day as high pressure briefly builds back in. We should see more sun during the day as well as our highs climb into the upper 50s.

The Day Ahead

Changes are in store as we make it to Thursday. It looks like the day will start out dry and relatively clear. A cold front will arrive later on in the day and bring back scattered showers across the region. Our temperatures should still be able to make it into the mid 50s before cooler air starts to take over.

With cold air arriving Thursday night before moisture exits the area, we should be able to squeeze out a bit of snow through the overnight hours. Accumulations for most are looking unimpressive. We might see a light coating on cars and outdoor furniture while the higher elevations of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see a few inches. We’ll say generally a dusting to an inch for the lowlands with up to 2″ in the high terrain.

Potential Snowfall

We will be cool on Friday with highs struggling to make it past 40 as well as breezy conditions early on. Throughout the day, we should be seeing a bit of the cloud cover clearing up as the winds start to calm down as well.

The weekend is looking a bit cooler as well. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s on Saturday before they warm up a bit on Sunday and reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the weekend.

Another very cold air mass could arrive towards the start of next week. Right now, Veterans Day looks to be frigid with flurries falling during the day. Some models have overnight lows into Tuesday falling into the teens! We’ll keep a close eye on these features, as the arrival of the colder air is about a week away.

There are no longer any counties in West Virginia or Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT

Quiet and chilly. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible. Mixing possible late. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Few more showers. Mixing possible early. Highs in the 40s and upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Flurries possible during the evening. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking cold. Morning snow then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still a bit cold. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.





