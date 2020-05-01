Looking Much Better Tomorrow!

Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies. We will continue to deal with light rain and drizzle for the early part of the evening before we eventually start to dry out during the overnight hours. Temperatures are going to be cool again as many fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday looks to remain dry and our first shot at returning to near normal temperatures with highs in the mid 60’s and low 70s. It will be a beautiful day to get out and enjoy some sunshine. This will also be the day to get anything your need to get done outdoors as an active pattern is set to return to close the weekend out.

Sunday we see the warmth get cranked up with temperatures expected to break the 70 degree mark, sunshine will be around for the morning and early afternoon. Showers are expected to move in by the late afternoon and evening.

To start out the next work week we fall back into our unsettled pattern, Monday will see showers left over from Sunday especially in the morning hours but we will be drier by the afternoon. Highs remain near average for Monday in the mid to upper 60’s, lows expected in the mid 40s.

Tuesday you should expect much of the same weather with showers possible all day and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Lows remain consistent in the mid 40’s.

As of now our next chance for widespread rainfall is on Wednesday, things trend a bit cooler to the upper 50’s and low 60’s as our next system works it’s way through. Thursday the cooling trend continues with highs in the 50’s and more chances for rain. Looking to next weekend temperatures struggle to improve.

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Cloudy and cool. Some light showers. Lows in the upper 30s. and low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry during the day. Some rain returns at night. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking mostly dry. Highs in the upper 60s

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled with some isolated showers. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More widespread rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled, but a bit drier. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

