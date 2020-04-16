Looking Nice Today

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Wyoming and McDowell county from 1 AM Thursday until 10 AM Thursday.

The rest of Thursday looks to warm up with highs back in the low and mid 50s, as clouds clear out and the sun begins to shine.

Friday will bring more showers as we head into the evening, although temperatures will be some of the warmest we’ve seen all week. High’s on Saturday jump into the 60’s, low’s slip back into the 30’s overnight into Saturday.

For the weekend the chance for showers remains in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, though you should be able to make it out and enjoy the more seasonable temperatures at some point this weekend. Saturday we hang out in the mid-50’s, while Sunday see the return of the 60 degree mark on the 10-Day Forecast.

We hold on to the seasonable temperatures heading into next week, and we start to dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday. Be sure to stay with Storm Tracker 59 for the latest.

Winter hasn’t quit yet, but by the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





FRIDAY:

A few rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Am shower then drying. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A chance for a shower or two. Temperatures near 60.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the upper 50s

THURSDAY:

Some rain. Warm highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Drier and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.