Looking Unsettled Today

DISCUSSION: We look to stay active this weekend with a wintry mix continuing on into Saturday. A lot of melting will take place in most spots, which means that accumulations on Saturday aren’t looking very likely. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 30s.

Today’s Forecast

There is a slightly better chance for snow accumulation Saturday night into Sunday. Even this doesn’t look very impressive. Most will pick up a dusting to an inch on grassy surfaces, while the higher terrain could see up to 3 inches.

Snow Totals Look Minimal

A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday and Monday, but we clear up by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout Sunday and Monday, but we are back in the 40s by the middle of the week.

Weekend Outlook

We look quiet Tuesday through Thursday with highs slightly above average. Another storm system looks to move in as we close the week out and start heading into the weekend. This could be both rain and snow. We will watch it over the next few days.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern does not indicate any major snowfalls that will help us hit that mark.

10 Day Forecast





TODAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

More mixing. Highs in the 30s.





