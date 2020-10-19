Looking Warm the Next Few Days

This evening will bring some clouds that will decreases slightly as we head into the morning hours. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than last night, but still comfortable as we only drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be a dry night with much of the rain stalled off to our west.

At the bus stop there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be in the upper 40s and low 50s to start the day. Things will be dry and look to stay dry through the morning commute.

Tuesday, after Mondays front is stopped in it’s tracks and now stalled off to our west we continue to see warm and overall pleasant weather. Some additional cloud cover as a result of the front remains in the forecast so we might not see as much sunshine as we hoped but with highs in the low 70s in October it’s hard to complain. Most of the rain stays off to our west keeping us dry through the day.

Wednesday, we keep things dry once again. High pressure still remains in control so once again we warm our way back to the low to mid 70s. At this point our stalled out front has retreated further west, which means we get to see some more sunshine along with our warmer temperatures!

Thursday our temperatures continue to climb as our frontal boundary has now pivoted along the Great Lakes region really opening the door for a strong surge of southern air. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected with more falling towards the higher end of that range.

Friday looks to be our last day spent well above average as two systems begin to work in conjunction to knock out our strong Atlantic high. One is a strong Atlantic storm well off the coast heading north, and the other a cold front set to pass through during the weekend. We spend one last day in the the 70s, but a few showers will try to work their way in during the evening hours.

Saturday we begin to see the changes in the forecast. Rain makes a return to the 10-day, as well as the potential for some cooler temperatures. Highs will be very dependent on when exactly the frontal boundary passes through. For now it looks like we can make a run for the upper 60s as the front is expected in the afternoon.

Sunday, a few scattered showers remain throughout the day time but overall we begin to dry out. Highs behind the front look to settle into the 60s, bringing us a touch closer to average than the previous week.

Between Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week there is still some debate about our next chance for rain to enter the area. Best chances look between Tuesday and Wednesday right now for the bulk of any rain that passes through on our next front. With some uncertainty surrounding when the next front will pass, high temperatures for these days are also on the more uncertain side as well!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com, or through our new online portal here.

TONIGHT:

Quiet with some clouds. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Remaining quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet during the daytime. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s/70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 60s.