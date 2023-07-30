Tonight, any remaining showers near the southern state line will move out of the area, leaving us a calm forecast to begin Sunday night. Outside of one or two showers across the higher elevations for Monday morning, everyone will stay dry. This will be followed by mostly clear skies as high-pressure builds in. Some morning fog will be possible, most of which will be toward the southern state line. Expect a mild night as our overnight lows drop near the 60-degree mark.

Monday, for anyone wanting some more dry time, that is on the table for Monday. After a fairly mild morning under some patchy fog, we’ll enjoy a sunny start to the work week and a cool one at that. Everyone will round out into the upper 70s by Monday afternoon and the comfy dewpoints will make for a pleasant afternoon.

Tuesday is another great weather day. Our high-pressure system will continue to remain in control, giving us another day to go out and enjoy the summer sun. This will be helped by cooler temperatures, as many areas get near the 80-degree mark. With less muggy dewpoints as well, it will be a great afternoon to get any outdoor chores done.

Wednesday continues our two-day dry spell with yet another dry day. Our high-pressure will stick around for Wednesday, providing one more day of relief before sliding off to the east. We’ll start to see a return of a southerly flow by the afternoon, bringing us back to the 80s. With better chances for storms on the way for Thursday, enjoy Wednesday while it lasts.

Thursday morning starts off with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s. As we head into the middle to late morning hours, more clouds will build in as our next weather system approaches. This will spring forth showers and thunderstorms, though the added cloud cover will keep afternoon highs down. Expect them to only get into the low 80s.

Friday features the arrival of a new cold front. While the timing of this system still needs some fine-tuning, it appears this system will cross through the late morning into the evening on Friday. This will bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder for anyone traveling to or from work. As it continues to cross, we should see gradual improvement throughout Friday, with only a few remaining showers by Friday night. The clouds and showers will keep us in the low 80s.

Saturday starts the weekend off with a few lingering clouds and patchy fog in the morning. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds for much of our Saturday as we settle in for a mostly dry forecast. Can’t rule out the possibility of one or two afternoon storms, but these will stay confined to our eastern mountain counties. A northerly flow will allow for a mild afternoon as highs get into the low 80s.

Sunday starts off in the low 60s under some patchy fog. Any fog will stay confined to any areas that saw showers Saturday afternoon, before fading out by the late morning. The rest of your Sunday will be followed by a fairly dry forecast under a mix of sun and clouds. A northerly flow will allow for a mild afternoon again, with highs in the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we officially have made it to August! Not quite done with the summer season, however, as we continue to see the heat and humidity throughout the month. Make sure you remember to conserve your outdoor time and stay hydrated if you need to be outside for a long period. Heading into next weekend, we’re set up for some more dry time on both Saturday and Sunday. The arrival of a new weather system will be possible into the next work week, but more of a reason to enjoy the next weekend ahead!

TONIGHT

Afternoon showers fade. Mostly clear with some fog. Lows near the 60 mark.

MONDAY

A sunny start to the week. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

More sunshine. Highs near the 80 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Another sunny workday. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

Showers/storms return. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

More showers and storms. Highs near the 80 mark.

SATURDAY

Stray storm possible, mostly dry. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Stray storm possible, mostly dry. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 80s.