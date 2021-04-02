March in Review: A look back at last month’s weather

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — March came in like a lion and and left like a ticked off house cat across the two Virginias. Our month started out on the heels of a very wet end to February and from there it only got more interesting. From above average temperatures to below average snowfall, there are a few things to unpack here.

Temperatures

Depending on where you were this month, spring was either off to a just right start like the little bear’s porridge from Goldilocks and the Three Bears, or it was HOT like papa bear’s porridge! The split lies between our two climate sites — Bluefield, which was just right, and Beckley, which ran a bit hot this past month. In the end, though, both ran warmer than average — Bluefield was only 0.8 degrees above normal, while Beckley was 4.2 degrees above normal for March.

Some notable temperatures we saw this month:

March 5: Beckley recorded a low of 19 degrees (Coldest of the Month)

March 5, 7: Bluefield recorded a low of 20 degrees (Coldest of the Month)

March 17, 24, 26, 30: Bluefield recorded a high of 69 degrees (Hottest of the Month)

March 24: Beckley recorded a high of 72 degrees (Hottest of the Month)

Beckley, WV

Bluefield, WV

Precipitation

When it comes to precipitation, March wasn’t exactly record-breaking, but both Bluefield and Beckley ended above average. Beckley averages 3.57 inches of rain for the month. But this time around, they got a healthy 4.85 inches. Bluefield, who usually sees 3.51 inches, saw a little less than Beckley, with only 4.24 inches for March 2021.

On the snowfall front, there really wasn’t an effort. We do average a few inches of snow for March (Beckley 8.5″, Bluefield 4.2″), but both only recorded a trace of snow for the entire month. This actually set a record for the least snowiest March on record in Beckley — tying with 1918, 1927, 1938, 1939, 1948, 1955, and 2008.

Days with notable precipitation:

March 1: Bluefield recorded 0.89 inches (Highest 24-hour total) This came on the tail end of two days of heavy rain at the end of February, which caused flooding in a number of rivers in the region.

March 28: Beckley recorded 1.14 inches of rain (Highest 24-hour total)

March 31: Beckley and Bluefield both recorded a trace of snow

This brings March’s “Month in Review” to a close, a big shout-out to folks at NWS Charleston, NWS Blacksburg, and the NOAA Regional Climate Center for providing all of the data you see here. I’ll see you next month for April’s “Month in Review”!

