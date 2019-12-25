Merry Christmas! It’s Going to be Beautiful







DISCUSSION:

Travel today is also looking pretty good for much of the country. A couple different storms systems might cause some minor delays. A system is bringing some more wintry weather alongside a bit of rain to the Rocky Mountains. Be mindful of this if you have flights out west.

Christmas Travel

Christmas Day shows dry conditions and warm temperatures! We could be dealing with highs in the 60s! We will stay fairly mild during the evening as temperatures only drop into the low 40s.

Christmas Forecast

Boxing day also looks quiet. We will keep temperatures above average in the 50s and 60s with sunshine around. We will bring a few more clouds in Friday, but for now things are looking a bit quieter with just a small chance for a shower late, but much of the rain looks to hold off until Sunday.

By Saturday we are still fairly quiet, but clouds continue to build in. Temperatures will still be above average in the 50s. Sunday brings back rain to the region and we could even see some mixing take place by the early morning hours on Monday.



As we move into Monday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and low 40s and we could be dealing with lingering snow showers to kick off the work week.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast



THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS:

Chilly, clear night. Smooth sailing for Santa. Lows in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking pretty quiet. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers arrive and they transition to mix by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Wintry mix and some snow. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Clearing out with lingering snow showers. Closer to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.





