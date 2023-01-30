Advisories Issued for Our Region

Winter Weather Advisory: Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Pocahontas, Webster counties from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, western Greenbrier County from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Tonight brings increasing clouds back into the picture and our chances for precipitation return as we head after midnight and into the morning commute. Temperatures will drop down to just below freezing, allowing precipitation to fall in the form of freezing rain. Light ice accumulations will likely result in some slick travel, especially the farther north you are.

Tuesday Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for freezing rain and light snow in the morning. The morning commute looks to be hazardous with ice totals pushing towards a tenth of an inch. Isolated power outages are also possible.

For those south of Rt. 460 through Mercer County, we should remain warm enough to see all rain however, those north of Rt. 460 will be the ones dealing with freezing rain for much of the first half of our day Tuesday. Travel will be better later in the day as temperatures push above freezing for the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday a stationary front will keep shower chances alive for the morning hours with temperatures cool enough for freezing rain and perhaps even briefly snow once again for the morning commute. It’s another day where early morning travel could be hazardous, this time a little farther south across Virginia and far southern West Virginia. Midday we’ll see temperatures pushing into the middle 30 so those in the lowlands will see a transition over to rain showers for the rest of the daylight hours. Mountain counties will continue to deal with freezing rain and snowflakes mixed in. Wednesday night, a few light snow showers can be expected with only the higher elevations getting in on a grassy coating to one inch of snow by Thursday morning.

Thursday is looking better on long range forecasts as our stalled front slides south. North of I-64 looks in good shape with only a few isolated showers through the day where those south of I-64 have a better chance for a rain showers. Highs for the day push into the lower 40s, making midday travel wet but manageable. Patchy black ice after sunset is likely as overnight lows work their way back to the low 20s.

Friday is a frosty start but drier air pushes in from the northwest. Colder, sure, but at least our gloomy run is coming to an end. Despite more sunshine through the day, blustery northwest winds will keep us chilly with highs only in the upper 20s. Wind chills will certainly be an issue as well so not exactly a great improvement.

Saturday looks a little more seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold start will warm up through the day with highs in the middle to upper 30s, not far off where we should be this time of year. Clouds will thicken up by late Saturday night as another messy system is looking likely for Sunday.

Sunday could bring a few snow flurries for our northern counties in the morning with a clipper system off to our north. At this point, it doesn’t look like any real impacts to driving should take place. Highs will warm into the 40s during the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday is looking warmer and much drier, as we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warmup looks likely for the early part of February. However, the on again, off again line up of storm systems looks to keep us soggy. For now, the muddy winter of 2023 looks to hold true to its name with no real threat of a major (or minor for that matter), snow event.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, with freezing rain expected toward dawn, especially north of I-64. Lows around 30.

TUESDAY

Morning freezing rain, afternoon drying. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Snow early then freezing rain/rain. Highs in the middle 30s

THURSDAY

A few rain/snow showers in the morning. Dry PM. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Windy and cold. Sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

Mix sun & clouds. Still chilly. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

A few flurries possible in the morning. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Dry with more sunshine. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Morning showers. PM clearing. Highs in the upper 40s.