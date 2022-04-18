A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 8PM MONDAY

Monday, rain continues through a majority of the day for the lower elevations. Up along the mountains and the ridgeline some initial mixing pre-sunrise will give way to plain rain as the morning progresses and we generally “warm up”. Winds will be gusty all day long with the strongest gusts up to 40mph, though most will see them top out near 30mph. Highs in the 40s will also keep wind chill in play most of the day too. Be sure to dress warm and waterproof!

Tuesday, morning will see a few left over snow showers for the mountains and areas west. In addition to some minor snow showers, we will be below freeing long enough to have to worry about black ice for the early morning commute. Lows begin in the upper 20s and low 30s, as we clear out later in the day we should climb back to the 40s but winds out of the northwest will still make it feel colder than it really is. We’ll still see gusts up to 20-30mph Tuesday!

Wednesday, starts off frosty but temps warm up nicely by the afternoon into the low 60s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with fair weather clouds here and there. Winds lighten up finally and take on a more southerly direction as well!

Thursday clouds and a few isolated showers look likely as a weak cold front pushes in from the west. Most of the rain, if any, will be focused in the morning and early afternoon. Clouds will remain through the entire day though. Highs still make it back to the upper 60s and low 70s regardless.

Friday we’re clear and mild with highs pushing that 80 degree mark as our late month warming trend continues. A great day to get outside if you can just don’t forget to stay hydrated as the weather gets hotter, and make sure you’re wearing sunscreen!

Saturday, we continue with mostly clear skies and climbing temperatures. Highs jump back to near or just above 80 for most. The same advice for Friday carries over here too, it’s getting hot and you need to take care of yourself when you’re spending long periods of time outside!

Sunday, we’re just as hot as the other days of the weekend pushing 80 once again. Mostly sunny skies remain through the day but a few more clouds may be noticeable as we head into Monday.

In the extended forecast we’ll see a few chances for rain come back into play, as temperatures also begin to (slowly) decline as another cold front passes.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

MONDAY:

Transitioning to all rain, cool. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, AM showers/snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny, mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Few more clouds. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Rain. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.