**FIRST ROUND** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES: Western Pocahontas County (including Snowshoe) begins at 4 AM Friday, March 10th until 2 PM Friday. A morning mix of freezing rain with ice accumulations just under a tenth of an inch and snow up to 1 inch will create slick travel conditions. Accumulations look minor but enough to cause localized hazards on roadways and sidewalks. After 2 PM, we’ll be warm enough to see freezing rain and snow transition back to rain. Expect another round of alerts as rain will transition back to snow Friday night.

Friday morning will be tricky for the mountain counties as the higher elevations may deal with a mix of snow and rain. Morning temps will be close enough to the freezing mark for the high terrain early on. Lowlands will be too warm and should remain with straight rain. All will transition back to rain for the afternoon as temps move into the mid 40s. Showers will be with us off and on all day with a few breaks after 2pm. Windy conditions are expected this afternoon and early evening as well. 15-20mph with gusts upwards of 30mph at times, in fact.

Friday night temps once again dip back near freezing thanks to northwest winds pushing 20-25mph with gusts as high as 35mph. These winds will allow the higher elevations to see a change over to wet snow early evening. Accumulations for the ridgelines pushing 1-2 inches save Pocahontas county which looks to pick up 2-4 inches atop the western mountain lines. A dusting for the lowlands Friday late night into Saturday morning as temps take a little longer to hit the freezing mark is possible. Winds continue through our Saturday.

Saturday all stand a good chance at seeing a few snowflakes for the morning as temps start near the freezing mark. Those heading out early may run into slick travel conditions as a result of the overnight snow showers coating roadways. Blowing snow mid morning cloud be an issue as winds push 10-15mph with gusts as high as 20mph at times. New snow accumulations Saturday morning through the afternoon only a half an inch for the highest of mountain tops (above 3,000 feet) as the March sun will warm the ground that snow won’t stick for enough everyone else. As snow showers end, peeks of sunshine in the afternoon will continue to help melt away fallen snow. After sunset, as ground temps cool off, watch for refreezing leading to patchy black ice for everyone as we drop back into the 20s for lows.

Sunday, will be a day with increasing clouds and showers pushing in from the west for the late morning and early afternoon. Some mixing in the higher elevation possible but daytime temps should help keep accumulations at minimum. For Sunday afternoon, expect heavy rain at times lasting through the early evening as day time highs push just above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. After sunset, freezing rain and snow chances return for the higher elevations with the lowlands holding off on the snow transition until the overnight hours. Sunday night our system begins to exit the region but a grassy coating to an inch of snow for ridgelines a good bet with higher amounts for western Pocahontas and northwestern Greenbrier county possible by Monday early morning.

Monday is a mixed bag kind of day with a few passing snow showers for all early on. The early morning commute will be slick for some with icy/snowy conditions for the higher elevations and patchy black ice for the lowlands. Afternoon highs reach the low 40s allowing a change over to all rain for the showers that do remain as our system exits west to east. Peeks of sunshine through mostly cloudy skies are possible late afternoon and early evening before sunset.

Tuesday is trending drier as mostly cloudy skies give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Don’t expect the sunshine to help warm us up as breezy northwest winds keep the cold air and chill in place. Afternoon highs struggle into the mid 30s for most. Overnight Tuesday, clear skies will allow temps to tumble into the low 20s with some higher elevations dipping into the teens. A harsh freeze for the early budding trees or emerging bulb plants as our spring crop season is threatened. Protecting crops will be essential to saving what looks to be a poor growing season.

Wednesday high pressure cements its control over our region as it positions itself just towards our southeast. This will start to bring in warmer conditions as we work our way out of the teens and twenties early on into the mid 40s. Still below seasonal averages but a nice improvement over our frigid Tuesday. Sunshine in the afternoon will make for an easy day to get out and around. Clear skies at night allow us to cool off back into the mid 20s.

Thursday we warm up nicely as we work our way up into the low 50s by the afternoon! Finally pushing above average after a nearly 2 week long cool down. Overnight lows will still be frosty in the low 30s.

In your extended forecast the cold snap is showing signs of subsiding a bit as we inch closer to the official start of Spring. Temps push to near average with a few sunshine filled days to work with. Caution for early gardeners as ground temps are still too cold for most ground plantings and we’re still not safe from early season freezes.

Spring Fire Season is underway in both Virginia and West Virginia. This is the time of year when wildfires can happen more frequently as the windy month of March gets underway. Dry fuel, windy days, and more outdoor activity can result in small brush fires to get out of hand. For this reason, in West Virginia, no outdoor burning is permitted from 7am until 5pm each day.

FRIDAY

Showers off an on all day. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Flurries and showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny start, increasing clouds, rain late. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Showers return, still cool. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy skies slowly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs still cool in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and warmer! Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, showers west to east PM. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Hit and miss showers. Warm! Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy start, gradual clearing. Highs in the low 40s

MONDAY

Chilly start, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s