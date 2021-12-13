Meteors in the Sky Tonight. Clear and Cool for Viewing!

Monday night, we’ll continue to see clear skies as we get into the 30s across the region. We remain dry and temperatures are a bit warmer than last night, but you’ll still want a jacket as you head out the door in the morning. Winds are light, so wind chill won’t be an issue this evening.

Despite the cold, you may want to do some stargazing tonight! The Geminids Meteor Shower, often hailed as the best meteor shower of the year, peaks tonight. Up to 120 meteors per hour will delight the night skies of the two Virginia’s. What makes this so special is the slow-moving nature of debris from Comet 3200 Phaethon. Small grains of sand traveling slowly through our atmosphere create long, bright streaks visible to the naked eye!

Tuesday looks to remain nice as high pressure remains in control. Mostly sunny skies greet the two Virginia’s as warmer air continues to move in from the southwest. We’ll see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s with some western counties flirting with the 60-degree mark.

Wednesday we’re still quiet and enjoying above-average temps. All of us will see the 50s to some degree. Upper 50s towards the south, low 50s for the mountains. Sunshine stays with us all day.

Thursday will see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of us, and also brings the first good chance of rain showers back to the region as a cold front approaches. Shower chances will be highest in the late evening and overnight hours.



Friday looks to bring back the rain in the afternoon with another weak system. A mix of sun and clouds begin the day but rain will certainly work its way in later. This will not be a significant rain event for us, but the front may stall out and bring unsettled weather into the weekend. Highs remain relatively mild for this far along into December with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday remains warmer than average but rain showers will be with us all day long as a cold front continues to slowly push its way through. Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s with the mountains remaining in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday our stubborn cold front finally begins to move out of the region bringing cooler temps. A few lingering showers are possible with some mountain mix precipitation as highs are only in the upper 30s and low 40s. We get frosty once again overnight with lows in the 20s.

In the extended forecast, we are trending towards unsettled weather and some cooling off for Christmas week. What will Christmas have in store? Right now, trends are above-average for temperatures into Christmas weekend. However, make sure you check back with us regularly to see what we’re thinking for your holiday travel plans and dreams of Yuletide winter snows.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.





TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and still chilly. Lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, above average. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, showers possible late. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers move back in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Clouds increase, rain late. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Chilly rain/mix. Highs in the upper 30s

TUESDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

