Tonight, will feature yet another chance for some patchy dense fog, with humidity values near 100 percent and a light wind flow – a great setup for fog to develop! Watch for some visibilities to drop below a 1/4 mile in a few spots. Otherwise, we will be dry, which will be a welcomed feature to the region considering all of the recent rain!

Wednesday we catch a break from the rain with partly sunny skies and temperatures responding nicely into the middle 80s. With a bit of drier air working its way into the region, we should remain dry.

Thursday will feature the return of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms with a touch more humidity working its way back into the region and an approaching cold front from the west. The cold front will remain to our west until Friday but the warm and moist air surging out ahead of it will make weather conditions conducive for scattered pop-up thunderstorms. A couple of instances of locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out.

Friday will feature numerous scattered showers of thunderstorms at times. It won’t be a complete washout, but an umbrella would be a good call because of the proximity of an upper-level trough near the region which will kick off those storms.

Saturday scattered storms will once again be around as a result of that same upper-level trough being in the region. That will disrupt the atmosphere enough to pop a few storms, especially during the afternoon with the heat and humidity.

Sunday will continue to feature hit-and-miss storms with our upper-level low weakening. But with heat and humidity down at the surface, I still believe we will have chances for scattered thunderstorms once again, especially in the afternoon.

Monday will feature yet another upper-level low pressure system, which will keep the chances for scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. Though the storms will be scattered in nature – so not everyone will see them – the chances for locally heavy rainfall once again cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday at this point may feature our best chance for storms over the next several, as a more powerful upper-level system looks to bring impressive chances for rain back into the area. We’ll have to monitor the risk for local high water with that storm system once again. But with this being a week out still, some changes could still occur.

In our extended forecast, much of next week looks unsettled due to a series of upper-level lows providing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will also be accompanied by quite a bit of ridging to our west – meaning that temperatures will likely be soaring in the middle section of the country.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Patchy dense fog, otherwise dry. Lows in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy – nice! Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms likely. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Showers and PM storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms (sound like a broken record). Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some sunshine, PM pop-up showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY:

Few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.