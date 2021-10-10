Mild and dry conditions continue into the new week

Tonight we’ll enjoy high pressure taking control of our weather protecting us from a system towards our East and one towards our west. This will keep us quite and clear tonight. Clear skies will allow us to cool back into the mid 50s though with some patchy fog forming for the overnight.

Monday, high pressure holds on bringing a pleasant start to the workweek across the two Virginias. Plenty of sunshine is expected as temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 70s for most.

Tuesday, looks to remain dry for most of us as a system towards our west moves up into Canada. It gets close enough to increase our clouds around the region with most of the rain staying well out into Kentucky. Aside from being slightly cooler in the low to mid 70s, our rain chances look to remain isolated at worst.

Wednesday, highs in the mid-70s with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Overall we should remain dry, with winds out the southeast for the middle of the week.

Thursday, the forecast is holding fairly steady. Drier and sunnier weather look to remain with us as mother nature tries to balance out the cloudy and unsettled weather we saw the week before. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday a fairly stout cold front will be just off to our west keeping us on the warm and humid side. A few showers are possible here and there as the front gets closer to our region. It’ll be a day of building clouds and a bit on the muggy side.

Saturday will see the cold front push through our region bringing with it a cold blast. While we enjoyed temperature all week well above average, this comes to an end as we kick off the weekend. Aside from a few showers and even a rumble of thunder, our daytime highs will struggle to get into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will flirt with the freezing mark, especially for our higher elevations.

In the extended forecast, rain is looking likely by Friday and Saturday. This is a fairly strong signal for rain, so it’s unlikely this will fade as the forecast progresses! Along with the rain, we do see a drop-off in temperatures becoming a possibility. How far we drop will include a lot of moving pieces, but it does look likely it could start to feel like fall again before October ends.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Cool with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier start for the week. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy but dry. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain looking more likely late. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

A wet start to the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s & low 60s.

MONDAY:

Cool and dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the mid 60s.