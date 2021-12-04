Mild and dry start to the weekend, rain returns Sunday night.

Saturday, sunny skies remain for everyone though temperatures take a bit of a tumble as we head back to the low to mid-50s for highs in the afternoon. This comes as winds shift more northwesterly across the region.



Sunday, rain moves in late in the evening as a new low pressure builds off to our southwest. Rain will pick up in coverage through the night though steady rain should hold off until Monday morning. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.



Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough to make up for the dry November we had but it will put a dent in it. In the evening on Monday, we could see a quick changeover to snow as cold air rushes in behind our front. Timing will be tricky on that, but the chances are growing for now. Highs in the low 40s, lows in the 20s.

Tuesday, we get a chance to briefly dry out in between systems. We get a chilly start back into the 20s, highs won’t do much better into the 40s for most by the afternoon. Cloudy skies will be punctuated by breaks of sun from time to time.

Wednesday, we get another round of healthy downpours from another quick-moving system tracking out of the south. This will push through during the day with some remnant rain through the evening and overnight. Cold air will be harder to come by for this system, for now, we’ll leave the shot at some overnight mixing on the table but it is not the most likely solution. Highs in the 40s, lows in the low 30s.

In the extended forecast, at least one more chance for rain is hiding out towards the end of the 10-Day forecast. This would be a good feather in the cap for a kick-off to an active December, which we desperately need rain wise. Generally warmer weather is expected through this period as well, which will be something to watch as it could be detrimental for snow lovers through the second half of the month.



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

SATURDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds. Rain holds off. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain through the day. Some pm mixing. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Drying out briefly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers with some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out and we’re warming up. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Dry start then rainy and windy. Highs in the 50s.