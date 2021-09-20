Mild and muggy ahead, active weather Wednesday

Tonight we’ll still hang on to the clouds with some increased chance of rain as southern moisture continues to pump into the region. It’ll be a bit windy as well as we begin to get squeezed by two systems. This won’t help the sticky, muggy feel even though we cool down into the low 60s tonight.



Tuesday, rain is looking likely for most of us as a potent cold front begins to push in from the west. We’ll be ahead of the front all day and that will be enough to spark up some scattered to widespread showers and storms across the region. Highs in the mid-70s.



Both Tuesday and Wednesday have a small risk for flooding. It’s been a few days since we’ve seen rain, which means we’ll be able to take it in fairly easily. But it is likely this will be too much rain too fast at times, which is what will lead to a few minor issues before the cold front moves out. Make sure your storm drains are clear of any leaves, debris, etc…and be sure to keep up with the latest from us!





Wednesday our front moves in, this will bring rain and a few storms through the duration of the day and through some of the overnight hours. Rain will be heavy at times as there will be a strong feed of moisture associated with this. Temperatures will take their biggest hit yet during the day as the combination of rain and shifting winds keeps us in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather is also in place for Wednesday. Severe weather does not look very likely but as the cold front passes through the risk of a few strong to damaging wind gusts, and a very brief spin-up tornado are possible.

Thursday, especially the morning will be a wake-up call. Morning lows will tank back into the 40s and the upper 30s in the highest elevations. Highs during the afternoon as our front pull away will struggle into the upper 60s. Rain will be likely through the morning hours too, slowly tapering off throughout the day eventually letting some sun in.

Friday it more feels more like mid-fall than the third day of fall. Highs in the mid-60s and winds out of the east will definitely give us a nice crisp fall day. The sun will make a bit of a difference but now that it is getting lower in the sky more and more each day it is quickly losing its effectiveness.

Saturday, as another upper-level system passes to our north we run the risk of an isolated shower through the afternoon and overnight into Sunday. This will also bring in a touch more cloud cover than the previous day but some sun is still expected. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday, a few remaining isolated showers are possible in the early morning hours but the rest of the day should remain drier and clearer as a fresh round of drier air moves in. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

In the extended forecast, a few more chances for some isolated showers linger towards the middle of next week, along with still slightly below-average temperatures. Gardeners should begin to finish up whatever they have in their gardens as those first freezes of the year are likely to come up as we head closer to October.



As we transition into fall, our weather becomes a bit messy with big temperature swings and some active weather. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

