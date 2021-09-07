Mild and Sunny Tuesday, Rain by Wednesday

Tuesday is looking dry as high pressure lingers briefly. A few clouds with a mix of sunshine, and southerly winds will help temperatures get close to our average with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight we should be comfortable if not a little humid back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday, our cold front passes through bringing scattered showers and storms. A quick hitting torrential downpour can’t be ruled out that could cause some pooling or ponding but that will be the biggest impact we see if at all. Highs will jump ahead of the front into the upper 70s and low 80s for most.

Thursday, the front pulls away and our winds take on a more northerly direction. This cools us off back into the low to mid-70s throughout the day. Any lingering clouds will break up through the day allowing the sun to make it feel like it’s just a bit warmer than it is.

Friday, we’re dry and clear with a strong high pressure nestled above us. We can’t shake the northerly winds just yet and still remain on the cool side of the high. Afternoon temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-70s again.

Saturday our high slides a little south flipping us from a north wind to a southerly one. Highs make a quick jump into the 80s for most, outside of the high elevations which will likely remain in the upper 70s. Plenty more sunshine is expected too.

Sunday, we keep the heat and the southerly winds. A little bit of humidity begins to return to the air as highs jump back towards the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, we’ll hold into the upper 70s and low 80s still. For now the forecast remains dry for the start of the next work and school week, as high pressure looks to hold on. Some changes are possible as always be sure to check back here often.

In the extended forecast we look to remain above average into the 80s for the most part. Rain looks possible Wednesday and Thursday along another cold front, something we’ll have to keep an eye on!

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TUESDAY:

More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sct. showers and cloudy. High in the upper 60s & low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Not much to see here. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.