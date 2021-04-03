Mild Easter weekend, great start to the week ahead

For our Saturday afternoon and evening, we have a cool and sunny day with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll drop back into the 30s tonight, but the good news is we won’t have a hard freeze like we did last night. Expect mostly clear conditions through the night, so the stars should look great.

Sunday rounding out the weekend also looks great with many being able to break into the low 60s once again with abundant sunshine. We could see a few more clouds try to build in, but overall we are sunny and finally back above average. It will be a very nice Easter Sunday, and don’t forget the sunscreen for egg hunts.

Monday looks just as nice as the weekend with highs returning to the mid and upper 60s for most. The sun will be out and about as well thanks to high pressure! Just don’t forget the sunscreen again, as UV index remains high on these sunny days.



Tuesday we keep it dry and sunny again due to high pressure. Some clouds could work their way in by the evening hours, and maybe a stray shower, but that would be the extent of it! Highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday we maintain the warmth from the day before but it won’t be a carbon copy of Tuesday unfortunately. Chances for some showers and clouds return at this point ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Whether or not the rain comes to fruition will be dependent on our high pressure that has been keeping us dry thus far, so plan on seeing some adjustments to this forecast as we move closer.

Thursday better chances for rain make themselves known, with some thunder possible as highs get into the low 70s. Flooding concerns aren’t on the table at the moment with rain re-entering the forecast, after a several day dry stretch this will likely be fairly beneficial to the plant life around the region as things continue ‘greening’ up.

In the extended forecast we stay relatively near average temperature wise with a few more chances for rain popping their head in, especially for the start of next week.



TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and dry. Lows in the 30s.

EASTER SUNDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible late. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated showers possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Overcast with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet with highs in the 50s.