Tonight provides another mostly clear night, with lows in the middle 30s – that’s right, we’ll be ABOVE freezing during the overnight hours tonight!

Friday in the two Virginias will be the warmest we have been in a long time – we’re going to make a run at 60 degrees! Right now, we’ve got highs in the upper 50s, but I’m sure some bank thermometers will surely read 60, especially west! Partly sunny skies will be the dominate sky for a majority of the day, with increasing clouds ahead of our next system late.

Saturday looks wet – no doubt about it at this point, folks! It’ll be a mild day, with highs in the lower 50s, but a healthy rain is on the way. Keep that in mind for New Year’s Eve festivities as around a half inch of rain can be expected. New Year’s Eve parties should think about moving their events inside since rain will continue overnight.

For those that would rather stay in on New Year’s Eve, join us over on our Facebook page as we track 2023 around the world highlighting New Year’s celebrations in 15 cities. The first city on our list will celebrate 2023 at 6am our time Saturday morning!

Our first day of 2023 on Sunday keeps just a couple of sprinkles around, but it’s a mostly cloudy and gloomy day overall with highs in the 50s once again.

Monday, hopefully you take an extra day off in the federal observance of New Year’s Day as we’ll enjoy sunshine as temps once again near 60! Not a bad start to the first week of 2023.

Tuesday brings our chances for rain showers back into the picture but it’s another mild day overall, with highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday still holds a few lingering showers. Highs will still be running mild as cold takes its time moving in. Highs push into the upper 50s.

Thursday is when we’ll expect to see some colder air making the move into the neighborhood. A few sprinkles to start the day as slow clearing begins. Highs only in the middle 40s as we inch back closer to average.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature is flipping the switch and we are looking mild to begin 2023! High temperatures in the 50s look probable for the first several days of the new year – so no snow appears on the horizon for the two Virginias for now! The second half of January does look a bit colder – but nothing like we experienced this past week! At this point though, there’s no REAL chances for accumulating snow on the horizon in the two Virginias.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear – not as cold. Lows in the middle 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and nice. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and very warm – highs near 60!

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Scattered showers, overcast. Highs in the middle 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers early! Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and remaining warm. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY

Few scattered showers. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

A few sprinkles. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Clearing up but cooler. High in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Slightly warmer and sunny with highs in the middle 40s.