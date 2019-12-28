Mild overnight before wet weather returns on Sunday

DISCUSSION: A warm December day will lead into a pretty mild night. Southerly flow will keep the warmer air flowing into the region through the night, and our temperatures will stay in the low 50s as a result. With increasing moisture ahead of our next rainmaker, the cloud cover will start to build back in throughout the night as well.

Warm, still dry tonight.

A stronger cold front arrives across the region on Sunday and brings back rain showers. Rain will be hit or miss through the morning, becoming more widespread and heavy by the evening and overnight hours. Colder air won’t arrive until Monday, so highs should still be able to make it close to 60.

Wet weather back Sunday.

As we move into Monday, showers will linger on through the first part of the day before we dry things out in the afternoon. We will also become quiet breezy as cold air starts to rush into the area. Before the coldest of this air mass arrives though, our highs on Monday will still mange to make it into the low 50s. Cold nights return for the first time in a while, as overnight lows into Tuesday will dip down into the low 30s and possibly 20s.

Drier conditions hold tight through most of Tuesday with the chance for just a few showers/flurries for the mountains. If you are heading out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, be prepared for a cold night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

New Years Day will be another chilly one with temperatures near average. Expect highs in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Unsettled conditions could return as soon as Thursday though, with a wet finish the the week looking likely. This looks to be in the form of mainly rain, with just a small chance of mixing during the evening hours through the end of our weekend.

CPC 6-10 day temperature outlook.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Warm, increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return, becoming widespread late. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Lingering showers. Breezy. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Mostly dry. Mountain flurries possible. Close to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Lingering showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.