Mild Saturday, rain returns late Sunday



Looking great out there this Saturday afternoon, and we’ll stay mild and dry throughout the evening hours. Temperatures will be dropping through the 50s this evening, reaching the 40s for our overnight hours.

Sunday starts out similar to our nice and mild Saturday, but will end with rain. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of a strong cold front set to start rolling through in the evening hours. This front will bring the rain expected throughout the two Virginias Sunday evening and night. Temperatures should make a rebound ahead of the front, so before the rain falls it should be quite pleasant out.



Monday morning brings the opening of buck firearms season throughout most of West Virginia. Unfortunately, the wee hours of the morning will still have rain showers around and cool temperatures, so if you plan to be out make sure you layer up. Wool clothing makes for better insulation than cotton in wet weather, so make sure you’re properly equipped to say dry and warm. As the cold front crosses overnight, we expect rain showers for the first few hours of the morning, before tapering off after sunrise. Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day before beginning to dissipate during the afternoon. Highs will be a lot cooler than Sunday, into the 40, and overnight lows will dip into the 20s.

Tuesday is dry, but some clouds remain around left over from Monday’s rain. Temperatures fall almost exactly average for this time of year, into the upper 40s for highs and into the 30s for lows.

Wednesday brings a return of rain shower chances, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will moderate a bit, too, reaching the low to mid 50s. Lows won’t be quite as cold, with low 40s expected.

Thanksgiving Day’s forecast is showing some improvement, which is great news for you if an outdoors family gathering is in your plans. Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of showers in the morning, and highs in the 50s will make for a pleasant day.

The extended forecast is looking like we remain close to or a bit above average into December. Keep in mind, as we get closer to the start of Winter, above average still means chilly. Highs are only into the 40s at this point.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with rain moving in late. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s

MONDAY:

AM rain showers taper off, cooler. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 40s, lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of some rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

Slight chance of a morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and mild. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking nice and mild with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Chances for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking good. Highs in the 40s.