Mild Sunday, rain and snow to start our week

Hope you were able to get some outdoor chores and decorating done today, because the weather won’t be cooperating for the next couple of days.

Mild night, but change is in the air. How much do your knees hurt? 🙁

Monday the FIRST half of a powerful storm pushes through the area, bringing rain starting in the wee hours of the morning. This will change to snow in the afternoon and mostly modest accumulations are expected. The lowlands could see 2-3″ and the western high ridges could see quite a bit more – even 6-8″ is not out of the question. Temperatures during the daytime will start in the 40s and 50s, but will drop as the day wears on. As the storm pulls north and east slightly we’ll start to see the cold air filter into the region by the afternoon. This brings the SECOND act of this messy system. Wintry mix to snow is expected by midday Monday afternoon, from west to east. The bulk of the snow accumulations will happen during the overnight hours Monday night into Tuesday.

Tomorrow – snuggle up and stay home if you’re able to.

Tuesday, as our low pressure sits off to the north across the Great Lakes and wraps around itself we’ll continue to see cold air pile into the region, along with widespread snow showers. Highs will struggle to reach 30, which means roads WILL BE slick (especially bridges/overpasses!), so be careful driving. The mountains won’t get out of the 20s and may see a couple to maybe even a few inches of snow before all is said and done. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, BLACK ICE is likely, so be EXTRA careful if you have to be out and about!

Latest Predictor look for just before midnight Monday night. Just about all snow.

Wednesday, we expect a few lingering upslope snow showers across the spine of the mountains. Temperatures will still be into the 30s Wednesday as well.

Our latest snowcast — NOT a final call, but things are shaping up for a good 2-3″ we think.

Thursday looks to fully dry out as high pressure meanders in behind our storm system. Highs will begin to moderate into the 40s, but still fall below average. Clouds will take some time to fade out of the picture and might be around for most of the day.

In the extended forecast, another storm system looks possible at the end of this week, but it is far too uncertain to know what, if any, impacts we could see to the region. Temperatures look to cool off for the start of the following week. Rain and snow could be in the works, continuing a busy early December pattern for us.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

Busy weather pattern for the next 10 days.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds, rain late. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain in the morning changing to snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s, dropping to the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Miserable day. Cold, snow, windy. Highs in the 20s, lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering upslope snow, otherwise dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds, some showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain, possibly some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clearer for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

