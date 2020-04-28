Mild Tonight. Gusty and Active Wednesday

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Pocahontas county from 8 PM Wednesday until 2 PM Thursday. Watch flood prone areas throughout the region as heavy rain moves in on Wednesday.

Tonight will be cloudy, but fairly quiet. Any lingering showers will wrap up. We are going to be very warm this evening as many of us stay in the low 50s. We don’t stay dry for too long as more rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

Tonight’s Forecast

Wednesday morning we wake up dry and in the 50’s, a precursor for a warm day. This doesn’t last long, as more showers and storms begin to move in during the late afternoon and evening. We will see rain heavy at times and will have to keep an eye out for strong storms with gusty winds. Our severe threat remains low, but we will still watch any storms that move in. Temperatures will be mild as we stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The Day Ahead

It will be a windy day as well. Winds are expected to be from the south at 5 to 15 MPH. Gusts up to 30 or 40 MPH will be possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening. This could cause some isolated power outages. With a saturated ground, it will be easier to knock down small trees as well.

Gusty Wednesday

We also have to keep an eye on the flood threat. We are expecting 1 to 2 inches of rain from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Stream and creeks could become overwhelmed. Keep an eye on flood prone areas. A small to slight risk of flooding is in place for the entire area and we already have some flood watches posted.

Flooding Threat

Rain Totals Wednesday PM – Thursday

With the passing front lows drop back to the 40s and upper 30s across the region. Lingering showers are in the forecast for Thursday. This will mainly be in the morning hours before we gradually dry out for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the low and mid 50s.

We continue our dry stretch into Friday and will slowly warm up as highs on Friday will be closer to 60. A morning shower cannot be ruled out on Friday. Overnight lows get a bit of a boost to the low 40s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty dry at this point. We are also looking much warmer as highs make it back into the 70s! A few showers will be possible as we move into Sunday night. These showers will continue into Monday where we will be slightly cooler in the mid and upper 60s.

A few showers are also possible on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. We really bring back rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. We are also going to cool down as highs are back in the mid 50s. We do look to dry out by next Friday.

Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Very mild, cloudy and dry. Lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Watch for areas of high water. Highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with lingering showers. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. A morning shower then gradual drying. Highs in the 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry during the day. Some rain returns at night. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled with some isolated showers. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More widespread rain. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs near 60.

