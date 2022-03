Friday, sunny skies will be around through most of the day with clouds beginning to build back in through the evening. Highs rebound a bit as highs will make it back to around 60 degrees. Areas to the east may struggle to get out of the low 50s due to cold air getting wedged up along the Appalachians.

Saturday, clouds will be around but won’t be the most dominant item in the sky so expect a decent amount of sunshine. We look to remain dry as well. Winds begin to pick up throughout the day, gusts up to 25mph are likely. Highs will be very warm as we make it into the mid and upper 60s and some spots will even hit the 70 degree mark!

Sunday, better chances for rain move in through the day. While mostly in the form of scattered showers, some steadier rain remains possible as well. Windy conditions are expected to continue as well with gusts up to 30mph throughout the day. Highs in the 60s and 70s are expected once more. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the day.

Monday, rain looks likely once again this time mainly through the evening as we wait for a cold front to pass. Winds will really ramp up during the day with another round of 30mph wind gusts likely ahead of and along the front. Some clearing ahead of the system will bring some sun in for part of the day most likely, but the closer to sunset we get the more clouds there’ll be. Rain moves in past the evening commute and will fall heavily overnight and into Tuesday. High temperatures Monday will be flirting with record levels across the region into the low to mid 70s!

Tuesday, rain will be heavy through the very early morning hours as our cold front passes. Rain will end fairly quickly throughout the morning, and some clearing is possible during the afternoon to let some sunshine in. We could see some mixing as we head through the early morning and before we dry out. Winds will still be an issue mainly east of the mountains where gusts will still reach near 30mph at times.

Wednesday, we’re dry through the day but arguably still a bit windy so be mindful of your outdoor furniture still! Sunshine will be plentiful so despite the wind it will be a pleasant albeit cool day to get outside as highs stick to the 40s.

Thursday, we jump right back into more wind and rain across the region as a system barrels up the east coast and right into the two Virginias. Rain should pick up through the morning and stick with us most of the day. Another round of 20-30mph wind gusts is likely through the day as well. Later in the day we’ll have to watch for mixing along the mountains as well. Winter is not over yet!

In the extended forecast, we can’t discount the shot at some late season snow based on current trends. Take this with a grain of salt though, we are in March and this is fairly far out, but not impossible. Timing wise we’re watching Friday into Saturday as another system marches through. More on this as we get closer.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

FRIDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Increasing clouds late. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain showers, breezy. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY:

Evening rain, very windy, potential record warmth. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Morning rain, windy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rainy and windy again, some mtn. mixing possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain looking likely, some snow possible overnight. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking messy. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but cool. Highs in the 30s.