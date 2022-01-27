Milder Weather Makes a Brief Return Thursday, Snow for Friday

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for northwestern Pocahontas county through 8 am Thursday

Thursday, we start out very cold once again into the teens. We do at least stay dry for the daylight hours with sunshine holding on through the morning. Clouds will build in during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front and a few light snow showers are possible overnight into Friday. Winds out of the south will get us near 40 for most with a few climbing above by the afternoon.

Friday, snow moves in during the mid-morning hours along a cold front pushing through the region. We will be cold enough all day to support snow across the region, but due to the start time, we will see some initial melting on the roads and non-grassy surfaces. As the day progresses, very cold air will begin to move in behind our front making it easier for snow to stick, and turning snow fluffier. Winds will eventually pick up with gusts up to 25 mph possible through the evening hours too. Highs in the 30s are expected, lows overnight fall back to the single digits.

Snow totals are look light with most seeing 1-3 inches. We could have a few spots that overachieve in the high terrain and see up to 4 inches mainly across the high terrain but a few surprise spots could appear down the ridgeline.

Saturday, lingering upslope snows will continue through the early morning for areas west of the mountains adding some minor additional accumulations to the region. East of the mountains gusty winds will remain causing issues with occasional blowing snow, as gusts to 25mph are possible. Highs will be into the teens and 20s by the afternoon keeping wind chill a big factor. Overnight lows will once again crash back into the single digits, with a few below 0 readings not out of the question in the valleys and high elevations.

Sunday, after another very cold start, typical of this January, into the single digits we will swing back up to the low 30s for highs during the afternoon. Partially due to some sunshine, and partially due to a weak wind more or less out of the south. This will kick off what will likely be a long dry stretch for most of us.

Monday, we’ll see some clouds but remain dry throughout. Highs will continue to climb back to the upper 30s with a few of us seeing the return of the 40s. We’ll at least be able to end January on a mild and seasonable note to cap off what has been a month of temperature swings.

Tuesday we continue to see quiet conditions with sunny skies through that day. More will reach for the 40s with the possibility of a 50-degree reading or two popping their head in by the afternoon as the combination of more sun, and winds out of the south put in some work.

Wednesday is fairly similar to Tuesday. We remain very mild and above average across the region into the 40s and 50s. Sunny skies will remain for most of the day before clouds build back in through the overnight hours ahead of our next approaching system.

In the extended forecast, more unsettled weather begins to return to the region Thursday and Friday of next week. For now, rain is likely as our mild pattern holds for a February thaw, but right behind this, it looks like we’re in store for another taste of winter through the rest of February.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry, but cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Widespread snow showers. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

AM snow, clearing late. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY:

Warmer. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Clearing. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Clouds and rain. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More rain, but mild. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Cold, drier. Highs in the 30s.