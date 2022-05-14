Tonight we continue to see the threat of heavy downpours and pop-up thunderstorms around the region. These summer-like storms will move slowly with breaks of sunshine in between. After sunset passing showers and storm will continue to wind down. Watch for standing water on roadways after each storm that passes over you. We stay steamy and mild tonight with lows near 60.

Sunday, more of the same from Saturday. Cloudy and generally unsettled weather continue along with a few rumbles of thunder. This will at least help to keep pollen levels on the lower side through this weekend. Highs in the 70s. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place for our region. A few storms could have gusty winds that reach severe limits during the afternoon. We will keep an eye out through the day.

Monday a cold front pushes through our region bringing a relief to some of the humidity we’ve suffered through over the weekend. A small risk, 1 out of 5 chance, for severe weather is possible as our front pushes through. Main threat continues to be high winds and localized high water issues. We’ll begin to clear up Monday overnight

Tuesday, high pressure builds in behind Monday’s cold front allowing us to clear up and dry out. Mostly cloudy skies to start give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs remain near average in the low 70s.

Wednesday begins with clear skies and mild as we work our way up into the mid and upper 70s but the afternoon. A few clouds here and there but we stay dry through the afternoon and evening. Clouds continue to thicken up with showers moving in during the overnight for the very early Thursday morning hours.

Thursday a fresh round of rain is likely as another front moves its way through the area. Rain is likely through most of the day. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Friday will host a few passing showers here and there early with a slow clearing for the afternoon. Showers still possible late into the afternoon but we’ll dry out by Friday evening. Highs hot in the mid to upper 80s.

In the extended forecast, another unsettled stretch of weather is looking likely into the end of next week. Highs will also begin to climb through this period with widespread 80s looking likely!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Passing showers, iso. storm. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain return. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers early, clearing late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Building Clouds/Rain late. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Stormy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

