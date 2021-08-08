Mix of sun & clouds this afternoon, clearing tonight

Tonight could still see a lingering shower with most exiting our region into the evening hours. The humidity makes a return with lows responding in kind in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see more breaks in the clouds the later we get into the overnight. Watch for areas of thick fog to form into the predawn hours especially where we see rain tonight.

Monday is hotter than Sunday by just a few degrees with a touch more humidity. This might inspire an isolated shower somewhere but high pressure will most likely stop it in its tracks. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s should be expected.

Tuesday a few isolated showers remain a possibility but very few if any will see them. This is expected to be the hottest day of the week as high pressure remains overhead. Most should get near the 90s!

Wednesday, better chances for showers arrive as some of high pressures influence is eroded by an upper-level system. Not a lot of influence is expected here so some slow-moving downpours are expected. Rain will still be hit or miss throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday, shower and storm chances grow as a front slowly approaches lending its influence to us. Still not the widespread rain that we need but even with scattered showers we can still put a dent in the drier weather in a few places. Highs in the mid and upper 80s are expected.

Thursday night into Friday morning the Perseids Meteor Shower peaks with 100 meteors an hour. For best viewing move away from city lights. Hopefully we can manage a few breaks in the clouds to see this even for our area.

Friday sees more of the same in unsettled, spotty showers possible over the region but again, not everyone will see rain. For those heading out to the State Fair of West Virginia, you may want to pack an umbrella just in case.





Saturday looks to dry out for most of us as high pressure begins to move into the region. A spotty sprinkle or shower is possible in the afternoon. We’re cooler as well with highs in the low 80s.

The daily risk of showers holds for the extended forecast but not everyone will see rain. We’re near average well into the month of August. They don’t call it the dog days of summer for nothing!



