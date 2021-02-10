Mixed Bag of Precip Continues.

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 7AM ON FRIDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTHEAST POCAHONTAS; AND WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT 1AM FOR RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL ALL UNTIL 7AM ON FRIDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 1PM THURSDAY

A WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND MERCER COUNTIES AT 7PM THURSDAY UNTIL 7PM FRIDAY

This evening we will see more rain and mixing. We look to remain mainly rain through midnight across most of the area, the only exception to this will be our high terrain in Greenbrier and Pocahontas county where freezing rain, sleet and snow will likely mix in. Travel will become difficult overnight and into the morning commute as more of us start to see a transition to freezing rain.

Thursday, lingering rain and snow remain in the forecast as the bulk of the storm system passes through the area. Overall the day will be similar to Wednesday, the only change will be steadier precipitation passing through with a much better chance for freezing rain and some snow. Whether it is rain/snow or a mix will be dependent on your elevation! Highs in the 30s are expected.

Everyone should be prepared to see some freezing rain through the duration of this storm. Most will only see a glaze to a tenth of an inch, but a few areas may see some isolated higher amounts. As a reminder, it only takes a glaze of ice on the roads to make travel extremely difficult.

Snow totals have been cut down for a lot of us. This is because we are expecting more freezing rain and rain in spots that were originally going to see snow. Most of the area from I 64 to the north is looking at 1 to 3 inches. South of that we have nothing to an inch. Up in the high terrain of Pocahontas county 3 to 6 inches will be possible. Snow is not our biggest concern with this storm. It’s the ice potential that we are more worried about.

Just because we are not expecting as much snow as we have seen the last few storms doesn’t mean things won’t be hazardous. We are expecting to see very slippery conditions, even with minor ice accumulations. Ice is difficult to see, so take it slow Wednesday night through late Thursday. Power outages will also be possible as ice can weigh down tree limbs and power lines. Be sure to remain weather aware before heading out. Planning ahead is ALWAYS a great idea.

Friday, we finally start to dry out. The last bits of unsettled weather are gone by the early parts of the day, but more likely than not we won’t be able to clear out the remaining clouds. So it won’t be the sunniest day. Highs are slowly falling at this point as a colder regime of air is slowly moving in, expect afternoon temperatures to be in the mid to low 30s.

Saturday brings our next round of unsettled weather. Again this is looking like a mixed bag of rain, snow, sleet and more freezing rain. Snow accumulations look minimal, but it could still be slick at times throughout the evening and into Sunday morning. Highs will be back into the mid 30s throughout the day.

A morning snow shower is possible on Sunday before we dry out heading into the afternoon. We will have a hard time shaking some of the cloud coverage and temperatures will be cooler in the low 30s. We are very cold Sunday night as temperatures drop into the low teens and single digits. Watch for a refreeze heading out the door Monday morning.

Monday looks to be drier but cool, with most back into the single digits and teens to start out the day. Temperatures will warm back up to the low 30s, which is still far below average for this time of year. On the plus side the winds will be light, so wind chill values won’t be very drastic and at least we are dry, for the time being.

In the extended forecast the storms just don’t stop coming. Another round of mixed precipitation looks possible Tuesday with highs stuck in the mid 30s. We briefly dry out for Wednesday, but we are still below average in the mid 30s. Thursday and Friday bring the next round of wintry weather and we quiet down, but stay chilly heading into the weekend.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Also, even though it is winter weather season now, Spring isn’t too far off. Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

TONIGHT:

Rain and mixing continues. Mainly rain before midnight then switching to sleet and freezing rain after that.

THURSDAY:

Better chance for wintry mix. Some ice and snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Some freezing rain possible early, then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some snow possible in the morning. Then drying out. with highs in the 30s

MONDAY:

Cold and looking dry. Highs in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow likely. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled and chilly. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cold but drying out. Highs in the 30s.