Monday starts cold but with clear skies. A weak cold front will pass through the afternoon, but it won’t bring any rain. It will however bring in some breezy conditions, wind gusts of 10-20 mph in the lowlands and 20+ across the eastern counties at times. Highs will be back in the middle to upper 50s with a few clouds in the afternoon.

Monday night stays dry with high pressure around. A few clouds will mix in, but another cold night ahead. Overnight lows will be in the middle to low 30s for the lowlands and near the 30 degree mark across the mountains. With the northwest breeze, wind chill values will be in the 20s.

Tuesday will see our skies change into a partly cloudy day thanks to a southern system. Unfortunately, a battling northern high will keep rain chances away into our Tuesday afternoon. The added cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the 50s, assisted by a northerly wind.

Wednesday begins with a cold morning in the 30s. We continue with a tug of war battle between a southern low and northern high, with our high winning out again. Partly cloudy skies once again for our Wednesday. A southerly wind will help with highs in the 60s for the lowlands and 50s for the mountains.

Thursday should see more clearing take place as our high moves a little southward. A southerly wind will help propel our highs in the 60s for your Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions once again for your Thursday so remember to continue following fire ban rules whenever outside.

Friday morning starts dry, but clouds will begin to move in. A cold front will slowly slide in, pushing out our high and bringing in the showers as we head into your Friday night. Finally, some rain to help with any fire risks as we see another day in the 60s!

Saturday morning starts soggy as helpful rain showers move in. They won’t be around all day, as rain chances drop into the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for the lowlands and 40s for the mountains and a cold, northerly breeze takes over.

Sunday sees the arrival of another high pressure system. This system will allow our clouds to diminish, leaving a mostly clear afternoon. Expect a chilly end to the weekend as afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

In your extended forecast, we end the weekend with a high pressure system moving on. However, unlike last week’s system, don’t expect this system to stick around for a while. We remain dry for Monday as rain showers return for Tuesday. We’ll then start to clear our again as we head into the second half on next week.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

A cold AM start. Partly cloudy PM. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A mild morning. A slight warm up. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Another dry day. Still warming up. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Clouds build. Showers arrive overnight. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers AM. Clearing PM. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly clear. Still chilly. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. Clouds build. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the 50s.