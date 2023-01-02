Monday will be a damp kind of day as a warm front sits just towards our north. Morning fog will burn away from sunshine in the mid morning but clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening. While most stay dry today, a passing light mist is possible towards the eastern mountains. The bulk of our rain will hold off until the overnight hours into Tuesday. We’re still running WELL above average with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday we see a surge of warmer air from the south push in allowing temps to move into the mid to upper 60s! Our average highs this time of year are in the low 40s. Of course, as we tap into southern warmth, we also tap into southern moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As a large system continue to push through the country, expect off and on showers throughout the day. The heaviest of rain will be just in time for the early evening commute. Some care will be needed for standing water on roadways. Showers continue through the overnight.

Wednesday we see our best shot at widespread heavy rain showers and even a rumble of thunder possible as a cold front approaches from the southwest. Temps push into the 60s once again. Wednesday will be a day to take care on the roadways as standing water is likely. Flooding risks remain low outside of clogged drains and runoff under the heaviest of showers. Expect temps to drop once the front passes Wednesday night.

Thursday we begin to clear up our skies but for those to the eastern mountains, clearing will take much of the day with a few lingering sprinkles possible. By the afternoon, northwest winds and drier air will help clear everyone up but temps are going to tumble with colder air moving in. Highs only expected a few degree above average in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday cold air rushes in from the northwest but at least we’ll have sunshine for most. Northwest winds will create upsloping snow flurries for the higher elevations to our northeast like Webster and Pocahontas counties. Overall, not expecting much at this point. The real wake up call will be temps as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills expected to be in the low 20s much of the day.

Saturday will be another cold and blustery day with temps working their way through the 20s and 30s in the morning and they will only top out in the low 40s. Wind chills will likely be stuck in the 30s much of the day. In other words, winter has returned to the region.

Sunday we remain dry with clear skies. Temps are still near average and winds will subside a bit. Highs will reach the low 40s by the late afternoon.

In your extended forecast we look to remain dry for the most part and outside of some flurries for our highest terrains, no real snow chances just yet. However, this is January and we all know snow is almost inevitable. For now, we’ll continue with temps near average in the 40s and sunshine.

MONDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Off and on showers. Heavy PM rain. Highs in the upper 60s!

WEDNESDAY

Heavy rain throughout the day. Highs cooler in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

AM showers/mtn. flurries. Clearing PM. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

COLD but sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny & seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Rinse and repeat. Sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Average. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mtn. flurries, most stay dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny. Slightly warmer. Highs in the 40s.