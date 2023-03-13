Advisories and Watches Issued for our Region:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES:

Southeast Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties, including the cities of Richwood and Snowshoe, from 6 PM on Monday to 2 PM on Tuesday.

Western Greenbrier County, including the cities of Quinwood and Rainelle, from 6 PM on Monday to 2 PM on Tuesday.

WIND ADVISORIES:

Northwest Pocahontas County, including the city of Snowshoe, from 11 AM on Tuesday through 8 AM Wednesday.

From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, we will have a low-pressure set up near the Great Lakes region. This will cause upslope snow to occur in the higher elevations with decent snow accumulation possible. This will also bring cold northwest winds into the region and drop our temperatures into Tuesday morning. Expect many to be in the 20’s for the morning with wind-chill values near the single digits. A cold weather jacket will help as you head out the door for Tuesday morning. Continue to keep in mind of slick roads through the overnight into Tuesday with some icy conditions on secondary roads possible through Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. These northwest winds will bring some windy wind gusts as times; make sure to secure any outdoor objects, including loose trashcans and decorations.

Tonight a low-pressure system to our north will bring upslope snow to the higher elevations. For the lower elevations, a few snow showers can also be expected but most of the snow accumulations will occur over the ridgelines and higher elevations. This system will bring northwest winds and colder temperatures for the overnight. Overnight lows will be in he 20’s while wind chill values will be near the single digits. Expect some slick commute travel tonight into Tuesday morning with the higher elevations seeing chances of light icing on the roads. Make sure you stay safe while on the roads and slow down, if possible, when encountering slick roads.

Tuesday sees more chances of snow showers to occur, but most to all should be confined to the higher elevations. The showers will last through portions of your Tuesday. However, high pressure will eventually take control by the afternoon and evening. This will allow any leftover showers in the mountains to taper off. It will a cold day on Tuesday with many in the 30s; continue to keep that cold weather jacket around just in case!

Wednesday starts a dry trend as we see plenty of sunshine for the morning and afternoon. If you have time in-between work to go out and enjoy the sunshine, it would be highly recommended! You will still need the jacket in the morning as we start out in the 20s. But the sunshine will help us warm up for the afternoon as we get into the 40s.

Thursday is a mostly sunny day as the gorgeous weather continues. Again, a perfect opportunity in the afternoon to go out and enjoy the sunshine! We see a warming trend compared to the previous day as afternoon highs are in the middle 50s by dinnertime!

Friday ends our dry spell as our next weather system approaches. We see temperatures start off in the 40s as increased cloud cover occurs throughout our Friday morning and afternoon. Despite the increased cloud cover, our high temperatures for Friday should approach the upper 50s. Rain showers then return for the afternoon as we see a gloomy end to the work week.

Saturday sees a few more lingering showers in the morning but improving conditions by the afternoon. While mostly cloudy skies will stick for the afternoon and evening, a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. We see colder air sink in with the passing of the cold front and our weekend starts out chilly! Many will wake up in the 30s and only get into the low 40s for the rest of the day.

Sunday is looking to be a nice end to the weekend! It will be a cold one, with temperatures starting in the 20s and eventually getting near the 40 mark by the afternoon. However, high-pressure looks to remain in control as we enjoy a mostly sunny afternoon!

Monday is gearing up to be a nice start to the work week! Temperatures will still be on the chilly side with the morning commute being in the 20s and the afternoon rising up into the 40s. However, high-pressure will continue to remain in control from the weekend and thus we’ll have plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Definitely a much better start compared to our previous Monday.

In your extended forecast, this cold stretch in temperatures looks to continue past March 20th and into the start of Spring. With on again, off again showers possible as we head into Spring, the chances of snow showers remain. Also, with overnight freezing still possible with the cold stretch, it might be best to hold off on any outdoor gardening just yet. Any outdoor gardening at this point could damage any outdoor plants.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Upslope snow in the mountains. Few snow showers in lowlands possible. COLD. Lows in the low 20s.

TUESDAY

Few MTN snow showers remain. Chilly. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies. Mild. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

More chances for sun. Warmer! Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, dry afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Chilly. Highs near the 40 mark!

MONDAY

Dry and sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near the 50 mark!

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy start, gradual clearing in afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.