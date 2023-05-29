THE FOLLOWING WATCHES/WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED

FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING:

Bland & Giles counties until 7pm.

Bland, Tazewell, & Mercer counties until 8:45pm.

McDowell County until 9pm.

Giles County until 10pm.

Conditions are right or flooding is on-going in this area. Monitor local water levels, creeks and streams closely. Runoff leading to low lying flooding will be the major concern as more rain moves through the region.

Tonight, we should see the showers begin to dissipate once we head into the evening forecast. With the loss of daytime heating, any storm activity will go away with the loss of afternoon sunshine. This includes rain showers as those should slowly lose steam and go away through the overnight. Our temperatures overnight will drop into the middle 50s. Careful as you’re starting your Tuesday morning as we are expected to develop some patchy fog. This can reduce visibility for anyone traveling tomorrow morning so slow down whenever you encounter any sort of reduced visibility.

Tuesday, much of the early to late morning will see the area stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Once we start to get more daytime heating incorporated, rain chances will increase for the afternoon. But most of these showers will primarily be on the light side as far as rainfall goes. Showers will be very isolated in nature, as well, with a good chunk of the area remaining fairly dry. Another day to continue to monitor the trends in the forecast and keep an umbrella on standby. With a mix of sun and clouds expected, our afternoon highs will get back into the middle 70s.

Wednesday finally brings back the best chance for area-wide dry weather. Our high pressure system is expected to settle in by Thursday, giving us the best chance for everyone to enjoy a partly sunny and dry day. If you missed outdoor chores the past few says, Thursday looks like the best day to get them done. However, with afternoon highs expected to be in the middle 70s, it might be best to get those done either in the early morning or late evening.

Thursday is looking like another nice day on track. High pressure will remain in control for your Thursday and give us more chances to enjoy the sunshine. Mostly sunny skies are expected with plenty of dry time on our Thursday forecast. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday as we see them cross into the 80s by dinnertime.

Friday brings in more sunshine and a great end to the work week once again. Yesterday’s high pressure system appears to be sticking around for at least more day. This will give many the chance for a mostly sunny end to the week and another day to enjoy the dry weather once again. Great day to go out and enjoy your Friday afternoon and evening. Our temperatures for Friday will only continue to climb as many can expect to get into the middle 80s.

Saturday sees our high pressure system officially move out as a new weather system approaches. A cold front is expected to move in from Canada and impact the forecast for portions of our weekend. As it stands for Saturday, our cold front is expected to hold off until Sunday so this will give many the opportunity to go out and enjoy a nice first half to their weekend. We continue on with the warm temperatures under partly cloudy skies, many will see temperatures settle into the low 80s.

Sunday brings in chances for rain showers, especially during the morning hours with the passing of the cold front. This can cause some slick travel for anyone wanting to head to church during the early morning hours. These isolated showers will continue into the early afternoon, before slowly dissipating out by Sunday evening with the loss of daytime heating. While it won’t be the best end to the weekend, your Sunday should still hold onto a few hours of dry time. The cloudy skies will drop our afternoon highs, but not by much, as we see them get into the upper 70s.

Monday looks like a great start to the work week. A new high pressure system that moved in late on Sunday is expected to stick for our Monday forecast. This will include a sunny start to the work along with plenty of dry time. Great time to get out there and enjoy some time outside once again. While a mix of sun and clouds will follow, we should see our afternoon sun bring our temperatures back into the 80s for the afternoon.

In your extended forecast, next weekend is looking a bit unsettled with the return of a new weather system. This system looks to bring the chances for some more rain showers into the weekend forecast. Not expecting a washout from this system, but we will continue to monitor this system to see how it will impact the first weekend of June. Beyond the weekend, next Monday through Wednesday looks to bring a fair mix of dry weather with the chance of a few showers returning. At the same time, our afternoon highs look to get back into the 80s.

TONIGHT

Shower chances dissipate, patchy fog possible. Lows in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

A few stray showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Plenty of dry time and sunshine. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

A dry day mostly, showers return overnight. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers AM, plenty of dry time PM. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

A few showers return. Highs in the upper 70s.