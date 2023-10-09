THE FOLLOWING WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

A Freeze Warning for Pocahontas County until 10 AM Monday morning.

for Pocahontas County until 10 AM Monday morning. A Freeze Warning for western Greenbrier County until 9 AM Monday morning.

Overnight lows Monday morning is expected to drop into the 30s with the higher elevations getting into the low 30s. This can cause frost and freezing conditions to develop so make sure to cover up any outdoor plants or take them inside if you can.

Monday sees clouds and shower chances increase during the morning hours. The chance for lingering showers will continue into the afternoon before slowly diminishing by Monday night. Despite the added cloud cover, a southerly breeze should help our temperatures get back into the middle and upper 50s by dinnertime.

Tuesday starts partly cloudy and slowly becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon as high pressure moves in. The added sunshine will help temperatures, after starting in the 40s in the morning and making the climb into the 60s. Enjoy the cool and sunny Tuesday afternoon!

Wednesday is a sunny day with high pressure in control. You will need a jacket in the morning with temperatures starting in the upper 30s, low 40s but the sunshine will assist in getting our temperatures into the 60s! Go out and treat yourself to a great weather day!

Thursday, we enjoy more sunshine as high pressure remains in control. Outside of a few clouds approaching from the south, we remain dry throughout our Thursday. The more sunshine we get, the better our chances our to see temperatures rise into the 70s!

Friday starts dry and sunny for the morning and afternoon commute, but the clouds and rain showers will increase through the nighttime as our next weather system approaches. This will bring in scattered showers during the overnight, but enough sunshine for the afternoon will still help temperatures rise near the 70 mark.

Saturday is a gloomy day with clouds lingering throughout your Saturday. The chance for on and off showers will be around Saturday so pack an umbrella if you plan to head outside. You also may need a light jacket as temperatures take a dip, only getting into the upper 50s and low 60s by the late afternoon.

Sunday features more chances of showers to end the weekend. The showers will become more concentrated across our eastern counties as we head into the afternoon and overnight. Beyond the rain, another mostly cloudy and chilly day as temperatures plummet only into the 50s for Sunday.

In your extended forecast, the remainder of your weekend will contend with chances of rain, mainly across our eastern counties once Sunday rolls around. We should begin to dry out as we head into our next Monday and Tuesday, which will help our temperatures get back into the 60s by Wednesday.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

A few AM clouds. Mostly sunny PM. Highs in low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Mild afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Staying dry. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry AM/Afternoon. Showers overnight. Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers. Cooler. Highs in low 60s.

SUNDAY

Chance for showers. Chilly. Highs in middle 50s.

MONDAY

Stray MTN shower. Slowly drying out. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Dry. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the low 60s.