Monday we enjoy the last few hours of high pressures control over our region. Southeast winds help keep us dry through the daytime hours. Temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon. Clouds increase the farther into Monday we get as our next rain maker pushes in for the overnight. We’ll stay dry until the Tuesday pre-dawn hours at least.

Tuesday showers continue for much of the day as we settle into an soggy pattern. Temps bounce back into the mid to upper 80s once again with humidity rising as well.

Wednesday continues our soggy pattern with scattered showers through the day. Peeks of sunshine possible but not the norm. Highs still mild in the low 80s.

Thursday we are still unsettled with showers and storms as another front pushes through. We’ll be watching for high water issues by this point. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday we get a break from the rain with cooler air once again returning to the region. Highs struggle to reach the 70 degree mark and overnight lows dip back into the 40s.

Through the extended forecast we are running about 10-15 degrees cooler than June averages with rain chances scattered here and there.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mix sun and rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sct. Showers, cooler. Highs in the 60s

MONDAY:

Showers AM, Warmer. Highs in the 80s