Today we warm back up for our first full day of spring despite a cooler start. From the 30s in the morning to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. The exception being the higher elevations and sheltered valleys. High pressure continues to clear us up with blue skies and dry conditions. Overnight lows dip back into the 40s.

Tuesday, is another day to enjoy with a mild start in the 40s. We’ll work our way back up into the upper 60s with more locations hitting 70. We’ll stay dry most of the day with increasing clouds after midday. After that clouds build in with mostly cloudy skies for the early evening. Scattered showers follow for the overnight hours. Heaviest rain holds off for our early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday a rather strong cold front and well defined system pushes through bringing with it rain and gusty winds throughout the whole day. The umbrella will be a necessity all day long. As the day progresses, watch for standing water on roadways and even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs still above average in the 60s.

Thursday we’ll see rain once again with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon before clouds once again build back in for the evening with showers overnight. Spring isn’t just about warmer temps, it’s also about spring showers. The unsettled pattern continues on but at least highs are back in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday brings more showers but more scattered in nature for the first part of the day. We try to clear things up with drier air Friday night but we aren’t out of the wood yet. From scattered showers in the morning to isolated showers in the evening springs showers remain a possibility. We start to cool off a bit with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday brings more moisture into the region with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs still near average in the low 50s. Sunshine here or there will be a treat outside of the showers roaming the area. Saturday night colder air rushes in. A mountain snow flurry not impossible Saturday night.

Sunday starts off chilly with a few mountain flurries and mix precipitation. We’ll fall below average with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Icy roadways will be a problem early morning and evening.

Through the extended forecast the unsettled pattern continues on and temps dip back into the upper 40s and low 50s as the turbulent month of March pushes on.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.



