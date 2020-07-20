More Active This Week

This evening could bring a handful of showers and thunderstorms to the area. While storms will be very isolated in nature, any storm we do see, could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across the entire area.





Overnight we see things quiet down, some clouds look to remain in the area as our front sits stalled out to our North. Lows drop into the mid 60s by Tuesday morning. We could even see a few spots stay in the low 70s. It will be a very mild and muggy night.

Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. With temperatures once again in the upper 80s and low 90s these storms will have plenty of fuel to work with. We are in for another humid day as well, so it will feel even warmer than it actually is.

We have to watch for some stronger to severe storms to form during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again the main threat with any of the storms that do end up forming will be gusty winds. Heavy rainfall could also lead to some isolated water issues.

Wednesday is the day we are watching the closest for stronger storms, as we expect a cold front to move through. There are still details to work out, but all modes of severe weather are on the table looking ahead. It will be important to remain weather aware. For now we are only under a marginal risk for severe weather, but that could change, so we will watch it. We’ll keep temperatures into the mid to upper 80’s, highs on Wednesday are dependent on exactly when the front passes and when storms start to fire.

Looking towards the second half of the week we look to remain unsettled. Thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast through Friday afternoon, highs look to remain in the 80’s dipping a bit lower each day. The weekend looks to stay on the drier side for the time being, highs make their return to the mid 80’s for most. Next week in the extended forecast, we see the chance for some more showers the heat looks to crank back on by mid week!

A reminder since it is summer, remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

Also, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Some strong storms possible. They will be isolated in nature though. Mild with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon storms once again some strong to severe. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Strong to severe storms, be weather aware. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

More of the same, with afternoon storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated shower, but looking much drier. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Isolated storms. Highs in the upper 80s.