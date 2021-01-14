More Active Weather Returns Tomorrow

Clouds will begin to move in tonight. This will help keep temperatures slightly warmer than the last few evenings, but there will still be a chill in the air. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by the time we move into our Friday.

Friday brings the start of our next cool down and active pattern. Temperatures will be close to the 40 degree mark, but we will be cloudy and rain and snow are both possible throughout the day. It doesn’t look to be widespread or particularly heavy. Watch for some icy spots during the evening hours. Winds are also going to pick up throughout the afternoon as well.

Saturday, will be pretty unsettled for most of us. Upslope snow showers will be filing through during the daytime with the chance of some snow squalls mixed in. Snow squalls will provide brief bursts of heavy snow, along with gusty winds which will lead to some difficult travel when they pass over. Likely most of the snow accumulation we see this weekend will happen on this day, especially during the evening hours. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the low 30s.

Sunday some lingering snow showers remain a possibility but chances are low. Still a bit brisk for most with highs in the low to mid 30s across the board, winds at least are dying down at this point making being outdoors slightly more bearable.

Monday another quick hitting disturbance glances by the area bringing the risk of a few scattered snow showers to some. Not everyone will see them, especially east of the mountains, but it bears mentioning as it will be another annoying part about a Monday. Highs in the 30s are expected for most.

When all is said and done between Friday and Monday morning most will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow. A lot of this will come during the evening Saturday and into Sunday morning. There could be some locally higher amounts in the mountains where we are expecting 3 to 5 inches. Snow squalls will make for rapidly changing road conditions, especially Saturday night.

Tuesday brings some slow improvement in the temperatures but in reality it just brings us up to average as we head towards the middle of the week. Clouds remain in the forecast forecast which will hinder us getting any warmer.

Wednesday is leaning away from unsettled weather for the time being. Still fairly cloudy but a few more breaks of sun compared to Tuesday is likely. Highs will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

In the extended forecast, we’re still seeing some unsettled weather show up. The larger global pattern has been trying to suggest a cooler and more unsettled pattern sometime in the next 2-4 weeks but so far nothing solid has shown up. We’ll continue to watch it as this signal evolves.

TONIGHT

Clouds build in. Lows near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow both possible. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Tricky travel during the evening with snow squalls and gusty winds possible. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning upslope snows. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

A quiet day. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Trending quieter, but still cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with breaks of sun. Rain moves in late. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled again. Looking like mainly rain. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain possible.. Highs in the 40s.