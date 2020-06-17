More Clouds and Steadier Rain Today

Today, we keep the theme of gray skies. One of the bigger changes is everyone has a better chance of seeing steadier rain today as our coastal low moves inland. A few rumbles of thunder are expected to arrive this afternoon too, severe weather is NOT expected today. Highs remain limited due to the cloud cover and a northwesterly flow. Many will end up in the 60s.

Tonight the clouds remain as do our lows in the 50’s, it will be a few days before we can shake these chilly nights. Our chances for rain stay around the same as during the day time with heavier rain than previous nights expected.

Thursday is looking a bit clearer precipitation wise as our coastal low continues to push further north. Showers will still be around most of the day with a few rumbles of thunder around by the afternoon. Highs make a slight improvement with more seeing the opportunity to climb towards the low 70’s.

Thursday night, we keep the theme of the gray skies, but the overnight hours make a push to be drier than previous nights. Some showers will still be around but for most it will be a quieter night. Lows still get stuck in the 50’s despite some other improvements.

Friday we keep a chance of showers in the forecast, but this is where we may start to see a few breaks of sun. Highs will improve towards the low to mid 70’s for all as the clouds finally look to break up across the region and more sunshine is able to make it through. It still won’t be a completely dry day though, with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours.

Saturday, there will be more breaks of sun with the chance of a shower still in the forecast. Highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s are expected. Sunday we keep the warming trend going with highs in the low 80’s and plenty of sunshine with just an isolated shower. Monday we hold onto the low 80’s for highs a passing shower is in the forecast for now. Tuesday is still warm with highs remaining in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Unfortunately it looks like showers remain in the forecast through much of next week as well.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers stick around. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still hanging on to showers, with a few more breaks of sun. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two possible, but mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showery, with some sun. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

Surprise…more rain. Highs in the upper 70s.