More clouds and wind today

Today will be another day that brings a mix of sun and clouds. We will see more sun for the first part of the day, but then bring in clouds and a few light showers by the afternoon. Like the last two days, not everyone will see a shower. Rain chances are very low and a lot of us will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s by the afternoon.

Wednesday rain returns to the area along with some dense cloud cover. This will likely be some of the steadier rain we end up seeing all week as it is actually associated with a cold front. That front will pass through early with the rain trailing behind it, so that means we get a cold rain with highs only in the 50s.

Showers continue into Thursday along with clouds and cooler weather. Not everyone will see rain on these days but it would be handy to know where the rain jacket and the umbrella are. Highs are only into the low 50s once again.

Friday we look keep things a bit drier for everyone as we end out the week. We will be cloudy still so we won’t see much of the sun. Highs will only make a short climb into the mid-50s as a result.

Saturday, we’re cloudy again, and our small shower chances do make a quick return to the region. Highs will be similar to Friday in the mid and upper 50s but it is still below average for this time of year.

Sunday more cold rain creeps its way back into the forecast with highs in the low to mid-50s. Clouds will also be a consistent feature through the day in between showers.

In the extended forecast we remain fairly unsettled and cloudy but at least we do see a rebound in our temperatures. Most should slowly see a return to more normal temperatures for April, a small win for sure.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing an NOAA weather radio for your home.

TUESDAY:

A shower here or there. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, showers at times. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, a few showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds, a few more showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Showers possible, still cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.