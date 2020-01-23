More clouds around today but staying dry until Friday

DISCUSSION: Temperatures are chilly this morning but certainly much better than where we were earlier this week. As opposed to teens and single digits, today we will start things out in the 20s and 30s. Your cars will definitely warm up quicker this morning, which is something I’m sure we will all appreciate. Expect a quiet commute with mostly cloudy skies this morning.

Warmer this morning.

Dry weather will hang around all day long. Highs will be back above average in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. We will see more clouds around throughout the day as our next storm system starts to approach to close out the week, however we stay dry.

More clouds today but still dry.

Tonight is looking quiet for the most part and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than last night as most see lows in the 30s. A few isolated showers may slip in overnight, but otherwise we will stay quiet until the morning.

Unsettled by tomorrow.

By the Friday morning commute, some of us will already be dealing with a rain and snow mix. Most spots are looking warm enough for just plain rain by the afternoon though some mixing will be possible through the Greenbrier Valley and in the high terrain of Pocahontas county. Wintry mix will become more common across the entire area as we drop our temperatures on Friday night.

We look to stay active this weekend with a wintry mix continuing on into Saturday. A lot of melting will take place in most spots, which means that accumulations on Saturday aren’t looking very likely outside of the higher elevations, which could pick up a few inches. Accumulation is looking more likely area-wide late Saturday night into Sunday as more cold air rolls in and we drops those temperatures down. A few inches look possible for most locations, but it does not look like a major snowfall. There’s a chance we may even see flurries continuing to fall into next week.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern does not indicate any major snowfalls that will help us hit that mark.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Still dry. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly rain, with some mixing in high elevations. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.