More Clouds Tonight. Still Mild







DISCUSSION: Tonight is going to be another quiet and warm one. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 40s, which is actually close to our average highs. Clouds will increase as we go into the evening tonight.

Tonight’s Forecast

The fifth night of Hanukkah brings quiet conditions around the region. We will see temperatures drop slowly and won’t be in the 40s until we get closer to the midnight hour. It will be a nice and mild evening for your holiday celebrations.

Hanukkah Forecast

A weak cold front will bring a few more clouds in Friday, but for now things look to remain dry again. The extra cloud cover will hold our temperatures down a bit more, but we’re still looking to stay above average with highs in the 50s. If we were to see a shower, it would be isolated in nature. Many of us continue the dry stretch,

The Day Ahead

Saturday we are still fairly quiet with partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will still be above average in the low 60s by the afternoon. This looks to be our last dry day with this warmer weather before the wet conditions return again, so be sure to take advantage of it!

A low pressure system arrives across the region on our Sunday and brings back rain showers. Rain will be scattered through the morning, becoming more widespread and heavy by the evening and overnight hours. Colder air won’t arrive until Monday, so highs should still be able to make it close to 60.

As we move into Monday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs return to the 40 and we could be dealing with lingering showers to kick off the work week. Drier conditions return by later in the day, and the next few days will remain dry as well. Temperatures look to remain close to or slightly above average as we head into the new year. No real big cold snaps are in the forecast for right now.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Another quiet night. A few more clouds building in. Lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds, but mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking pretty quiet. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Looking quiet. Closer to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 40s.





