More cloudy today, still dry across the area

DISCUSSION: We start things out chilly once again on this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Some of us may need the ice scrapers to get the frost off the cars this morning, though most of us should get away without that trouble today. We will be seeing plenty of sunshine early on as well.

Chilly, but easy commute this morning.

A cold front will be bringing showers to the Ohio Valley as it pushes into the region during the day. However, models are in agreement that rain showers will be isolated in nature by the time it arrives in southern West Virginia. Most of us will just notice an increase in the cloud cover by the afternoon. Temperatures should still be able to make it into the mid 50s later today.

Tuesday planner.

Wednesday will make for another dry day as high pressure briefly builds back in. We should see more sun during the day as well as our highs climb into the upper 50s.

Changes are in store as we make it to Thursday. We are colder as during the day will only be in the low 50s and some showers make a return by the middle of the day. They will start to pick up Thursday night and we could even see some rain/snow mix heading into Friday. We will be cool on Friday with highs in the low 40s and showers will linger before we clear up for the weekend.

Rain/snow mix possible late Thursday.

The weekend is looking a bit cooler as well. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s on Saturday before they warm up a bit on Sunday and reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the weekend.

Another very cold air mass could arrive towards the start of next week. Right now, Veterans Day looks to be frigid with flurries falling during the day. Some models have overnight lows into Tuesday falling into the teens! We’ll keep a close eye on these features, as the arrival of the colder air is about a week away.

There are no longer any counties in the state of West Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Mostly dry. Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT

Quiet and chilly. Lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible. Mixing possible late. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Few more showers. Mixing possible early. Highs in the 40s and upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still a bit cold. Highs in the 40s.