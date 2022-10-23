Tonight is a mostly clear and starry sky, with lows in the lower 40s.

Monday is another ‘sun-sational’ day of weather in store. A light southeasterly breeze will warm us up into the lower 70s – so it’s another beautiful day in store for the region! Get out there and enjoy it if you can!



Tuesday is dry and warm once again with a southeasterly flow continuing. We will have an area of low pressure approaching us from the west, but we should stay dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday brings that area of low pressure toward the area as it moves north in Ohio. It’s not an all-day rain event but there will be showers around at times. It’ll be cooler as a result of the mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers, with highs in the 60s.

Thursday keeps a few showers around in the morning over the mountains with a northwest flow kicking in but we will all be dry by the afternoon.

Friday looks great with high pressure up to our north. That will give us a cooler northerly flow to make things a bit more fall-like.

Saturday continues the northerly flow until late in the day, when we begin to see our next storm system slowly approach.

Sunday continues the dry theme, but it’s warmer out ahead of our next system, which could arrive on Halloween!

Halloween could be a wet one with an area of low pressure moving toward the area. We’ll keep an eye to see if there will be more ‘tricks’ than ‘treats’ with this storm system – hopefully we will see the pattern switch up a bit between now and then!



Looking ahead, we continue to look near normal temperature-wise until the first week of November, when another plunge of chilly temperatures appears likely once again.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and starry. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny and remaining very warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with showers likely at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny out ahead of our next system. Highs in the lower 60s.

HALLOWEEN:

Mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the middle 60s.