Tonight once again provides mostly clear skies, but temperatures will be much milder, with a southwest flow continuing to pump in warmer air into the two Virginias. As a result, low temperatures will only dip back into the middle 50s. It’s a great night to crack open the windows after dark and give the AC a break!

Friday continues the wonderful summer-preview weather, as temperatures will once again jump up to around 80 degrees. A cold front will begin to approach the region by the late afternoon but we should remain dry until the overnight hours. That southwest breeze will crank up just a bit for the afternoon, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible – not good news for the brushfire threat, but a nice soaking rain is expected for Saturday. Until then, don’t forget that the statewide burn ban continues to be in effect for the state of West Virginia.

Saturday brings a stout cold front through the region during the morning hours, with steady showers likely. Most of us will see a half inch to an inch of rain – and it won’t fall all at once, so this will be a very beneficial rain to help alleviate the brushfire threat. This will also briefly lower pollen levels as well! Temperatures on Saturday will briefly jump up to around 60 degrees before we fall back into the 50s during the afternoon as cooler air works itself into the region.

Sunday will be a much colder day! Perhaps a few snowflakes mixing in with light drizzle around dawn over the mountains with a northwest flow will clear to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. With that northwest flow pumping in cooler air, it will be a chillier day, with highs only in the lower 50s.

Monday brings an area of high pressure toward the area to our west from Canada. With a westerly breeze, we will still encounter cooler weather despite plenty of sunshine, as highs only rebound into the middle 50s.

Tuesday sees a nice warmup taking place, as high pressure begins to shift to our east and a southerly flow develops. High temperatures as a result will rebound into the upper 50s to close to 60 degrees.

Wednesday brings back the chances for a few showers into the two Virginias but they should be in isolated fashion. Models are trending drier with the midweek wet weather that was looking promising a couple of days ago. Highs temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday features a similar isolated chance for a couple of showers, with plenty of dry time, with highs in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, a bit of a lull in our overall warmer pattern looks to hang around for much of next week, as a couple of southern low-pressure systems scoot by, bringing us the chance for a few sprinkles midweek. This pattern is trending drier, however. This looks to keep temperatures below average as a result for a few days next week. However, the overall upper-level pattern for the next two to three weeks is a warmer pattern, so expect those warmer temperatures to return very soon. A more substantial low-pressure system at this point looks likely once again for the following weekend – we’ll keep an eye on that.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, increasing clouds late. Still warm! Highs around 80.

SATURDAY

Steady showers, especially early. A dreary day! Highs around 60 – dipping into the 50s for the afternoon.

SUNDAY

AM drizzle/mountain flurry before dawn. PM clearing trend but cool! Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny but cool! Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and a little warmer – still cool! Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Trending drier – just an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Shower chances return. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

A few lingering showers – dreary at times. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY

Slightly better chance for rain. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, cool! Highs in the middle to upper 50s.