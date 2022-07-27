Tonight will feature more scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which will provide locally heavy rainfall. Most areas in our region now have picked up two or more inches of rain during the work week. Combining this with what already was an above average month of rainfall this month in the area and you have nearly completely saturated soils. This means that it could take as little as a half inch to one inch of rain in an hour’s time to experience flash flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the region through Friday morning.

Thursday storms will likely be a bit more on the scattered side, as a cold front will push through the region. Storms will once again be capable of dropping locally heavy rainfall but I think the locally very heavy rainfall events we’ve experienced since Monday will be a bit more on the isolated side. Again though, the ground is very saturated, so a quick inch of rain in an hour will cause more flooding issues, which is why a moderate risk for flash flooding remains across the region. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Friday features another cold front passing through, which renews the risk for storms once again. The threat for training of storms is much different thanks to a differing front setup, so the threat for flash flooding, though not zero, will be lower. A slight risk for flooding is currently issued for the area for Friday, with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Saturday will have a split forecast on hand. I think towns in West Virginia will be primarily dry, as an area of high pressure to our north sets in. However, the effects of that area of high pressure will be playing tug-of-war with the cold front that will have passed through our region on Friday and will be down in the Carolinas on Saturday. The proximity of the front could kick off a few isolated storms in our Virginia counties but again, most will be dry with highs near 80.

Sunday storm chances increase a bit, as that Carolina front begins to dominate the area of high pressure and push back up to the north as a warm front. This will bring with it the returning chances for scattered showers and storms and some locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out, though not the intense variety we have experienced this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will feature more scattered storm chances with that warm front lingering nearby. Expect a very humid atmosphere, which will support storms capable of dropping locally heavy rainfall once again. This should hold temperatures back into the middle 70s for highs.

Tuesday will continue to experience humid conditions but I think our chances of rain at this point will primarily be isolated to scattered and just heat and humidity-induced typical summertime downpours as an area of high pressure begins to impact our weather to the south. Highs will rebound as a result toward 80 degrees.

Wednesday puts the high pressure nearly directly over our region, which should only allow for an isolated storm or two to be squeezed with highs near 80.

In our extended forecast, the pattern looks to remain a bit on the humid side but the storm chances heading toward the following area appear to be a bit more heat and humidity-induced, which means we’ll just be looking at a few garden-variety storms. We can handle that!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

