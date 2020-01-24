More Mixing for the Weekend







DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Friday for Summers, Mercer, Tazewell and western Greenbrier counties and 10 PM Friday for Eastern Fayette and Pocahontas counties. Winds will gust 30 to 40 MPH with some isolated gusts up to 50 MPH.

Wind Advisory

We dry out a bit after this heavier round moves through, but we could have some isolated showers and a bit of mixing in the high terrain. Most only drop into the mid 30s overnight tonight.

Tonight’s Forecast

We look to stay active this weekend with a wintry mix continuing on into Saturday. A lot of melting will take place in most spots, which means that accumulations on Saturday aren’t looking very likely. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 30s.

The Day Ahead

There is a slightly better chance for snow accumulation Saturday night into Sunday. Even this doesn’t look very impressive. Most will pick up a dusting to an inch on grassy surfaces, while the higher terrain could see up to 3 inches.

Snow Totals Look Minimal

A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday and Monday, but we clear up by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout Sunday and Monday, but we are back in the 40s by the middle of the week.

Weekend Outlook

We look quiet Tuesday through Thursday with highs slightly above average. Another storm system looks to move in as we close the week out and start heading into the weekend. This could be both rain and snow. We will watch it over the next few days.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern does not indicate any major snowfalls that will help us hit that mark.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Drier overall, with some showers and mixing possible. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

More mixing. Highs in the 30s.





