More of the Same for the Start of the Week

Tonight any showers that are lingering will wrap up as the sun begins to set. We hang onto a few clouds and some fog will be possible this evening. Lows overnight will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday we wake up to patchy fog across the region, that will quickly fade as the sun rises. Again we start out dry and watch for those afternoon showers and storms to once again spring up across the region. These will not be very widespread and a lot of us will remain dry. This is another day with the potential to see highs in the 80s across the two Virginias. Overnight, like the night before, any lasting showers go away as the sun begins to set. Still a few clouds around, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s expected again.

Wednesday, we will see more of the same. We have very small shower chances and many will stay dry. We reach for the upper 70s with a few low 80s mixed into the forecast. Overnight looks dry with building clouds, lows in the mid and lower 60s.

The end of the work week is looking more active with better chances for rain as each day goes by. Thursday starts the trend with a soaking rain and a few rumbles of thunder moving in by the afternoon, despite the rain things stay warm in the upper 70s. Friday, we see another round of rain, swing in this time associated with a cold front, our chances for thunderstorms also goes up, highs again remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday will bring clearing conditions. We could still see some showers and storms, especially during the afternoon, but we are looking drier than the previous two days. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s.





Sunday looks dry as well and still comfortable with highs in the low 70s. We will keep the dry stretch going until we get into the middle of next week. Temperatures still start to rise at that point with highs getting back into the 80s.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



